Godfather Of Houston Hip-Hop J Prince Speaks Out On Murder Of Takeoff From Migos

Last week the world was shocked by the senseless murder of beloved Migos MC Takeoff. Many were even angrier and confused by the loss because Takeoff was known to have a humble, laid-back and peaceful nature.

It didn’t take long for the world to try and piece together how the tragedy happened. Some questioned how Takeoff could be killed while he and Quavo were attending a private party for the son of J. Prince – the Houston hip-hop mogul rappers are told to check in with when they are in the city.

Some social media users dragged J. Prince and accused him of not protecting Takeoff. Others said he’s let others he was supposed to protect die on his watch.

J. Prince spoke out two days after the tragedy to publicly offer his condolences. He also said there were a lot of false narratives circulating.

“To Houstonians and families around the world, this one breaks my heart because Takeoff was a brother, a son, a role model, and a God loving human being. Grief is the price of love; a bill people from across the globe are paying right now as we mourn this loss,” J. Prince wrote in the caption of a photo he posted of Takeoff on Instagram.

“I’ve been knowing Takeoff, Quavo and Offset for many years and there has been nothing but mutual love for one another and that ain’t going to ever change where we are concerned. This shouldn’t have happened,” J. Prince continued. “This shouldnt have ever happened in our city. This shouldn’t have been recorded, and this damn sure shouldn’t be circulating across social media for family, friends and fans to see.”



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

“They say satan is the author of confusion and right now there are a lot of lies and false narratives being spread by media whores,” J. Prince continued.

J. Prince said he was also saddened by “the lack of love and respect” in the Black community, adding he didn’t know who killed Takeoff. He then spoke directly to the anonymous murderer and cautioned them from trying to hide behind him.

“I consider myself a man that’s quick to listen and slow to speak, therefore to whomever is responsible for putting that bullet in my little nephews head, let it be known that you can’t hide behind me, beside me or anywhere near me because I don’t tolerate dumb sh*t. I speak these words not knowing whos bullet is responsible for his death,” J. Prince said.

The founder of Rap-A-Lot Records, J. Prince has been in the music industry since the 1980s. Artists he’s worked with include Geto Boys, Pimp C, Bun B, Do or Die and Devin the Dude.

His post about TakeOff got over 84,000 likes, but some still criticized him in the comments.

“But how can you be the man in H Town and not know what happened?? I think that’s big capping,” @ibjoedijoe responded. “So what you basically saying is don’t come to the Prince family bcuz you cannot protect and do not know what happened, correct? So the Prince family no longer holds weight in HTown bcuz they don’t know what happened and couldn’t stop it from happening. That is all I hear you hollering right now.. Noted.”

“Find justice for him mr mob ties… he “checked in”… he was supposed to been “good”… we don’t need no long caption on IG,” @kingjuneatl wrote.

PHOTOS: J Prince image, https://www.ebony.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/J_Prince.jpg /

Takeoff of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, July 10, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)