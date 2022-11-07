You Have An Important Business Email To Send. Here’s What Science Says On Best Time To Send

Have you ever had a business email that seems to have gone unread? It could be the time you are sending it. Timing is everything, even when communicating via email.

If you send your email at the wrong time your email could get lost in your prospects’ inboxes.

So when should you not send? You can expect lower open rates during the weekends, vacations, and public holidays (imagine someone is having Christmas dinner with their family, the chances are low that this person will be checking their inbox that evening),” explained Hunter blog. The blog focuses on analyzing emails and marketing campaigns for professionals.

Also avoid Monday mornings and Friday evenings because these are buy times for people.

So when to send? On the optimum days, it is best to send emails between 8 AM and 9 AM; this is when they noticed the highest open rates. Emails sent in the first part of the day have a slightly higher chance to be opened, Hunter found.

Another expert marketing source, HubSpot, noted that after surveying more than 300 U.S. email marketers, it found the majority reported the highest engagement for their marketing emails occurred between 9 AM to 12 PM and 12 PM to 3 PM.

The HubSpot survey asked marketers which day of the week their marketing emails get the most engagement. It found that 22.6 percent of U.S. marketers said Monday, 24.9 percent said Tuesday, and 21.3 percent of U.S. marketers said Wednesday.



HubSpot also asked those same marketers which time of day their emails get the most engagement and it found that 34.9 percent said 9 AM to 12 PM and 27.6 percent said 12 PM to 3 PM. Taking this data into consideration, it looks like the best days for seeing engagement fall during the first three days of the workweek, particularly between 9 AM and 3 PM.

It s not recommended to send emails at night when your prospects are sleeping.

Another thing to keep in mind, group emails might not be the best idea as the people you are sending to might live in different countries and different time zones. This could lead to chances that some people will receive the email at the wrong time.

“Before sending an email, you should clearly understand your target audience and who your email subscribers are, their daily routines, occupation, and demographics,” stated Hunter.

Image Credit: hirun, https://www.istockphoto.com/portfolio/hirun?mediatype=photography