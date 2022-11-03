A Healthier Option For Good Sauce: Tyla-Simone Crayton Is Raising Money For Sienna Sauce

Tyla-Simone Crayton has accomplished feats in entrepreneurship that people triple her age still dream of. Affectionately called “The Sauce Boss,” the 18-year-old is now raising money to expand her business further.

Crayton created Sienna Sauce years ago while living in New York City after her favorite wing place closed down. She tried replicating her favorite flavor with her mother’s assistance. According to her company bio, she created something just as tasty but healthier.

The website describes the sauce as a gluten-free, low-sodium, honey-based blend with no high-fructose corn syrup. Flavors include sweet and tangy, lemon pepper, smokey brown and spice it up.

Since 2017, Tyla-Simone and her mother, Monique Crayton have built the business from being a family recipe they shared to becoming a household name. Monique serves as the president of Sienna Sauce.

The duo moved from NYC to Houston, Texas, and Monique quit her job to help her daughter build her business full-time. Tyla-Simone also began homeschooling so she could focus more on the business.

Not only did Crayton become a CEO when she was only 14, she’s secured multiple investments and deals, including $100,000 from Kendra Scott on ABC’s “Shark Tank” and over $40,000 from pitch competitions. She also holds B2B partnerships with FedEx, Verizon and Neiman Marcus.

According to Sienna Sauce’s fundraising campaign on Republic, the minimum investment ask is $100. They’ve already exceeded the minimum fundraising goal of $25,000 by 370 percent. The campaign has raised $92,811 from 306 donors.

There are 170 days for investors to buy in and help them reach their maximum fundraising goal of $535,000. The fundraising campaign ends on April 23, 2023.

The company will use the funding to expand beyond its direct-to-consumer model into grocery, mass retail, foodservice channels and venues.

Crayton is also the author of “Sauce Lovers E-Book: Live, Love, & Sauce It Up.” Her motto is “Take it day by day but take every day by storm.