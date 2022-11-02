Al B. Sure! is Out of Coma and Says ‘All Praise Due to Allah’, Go See a Doctor

Many fans were shocked to find out that multi-faceted music artist Al B. Sure! was hospitalized and in a coma for two months. His son, Al B. Sure Jr., announced his famous father’s condition on Instagram on Sunday, October 30.

“Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!! been kinda out of it and in my own world!! @officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!! So I’m much better and ready to get back on my sh*t!” the younger Sure wrote in the caption of his post, which featured a photo of him and his father.

“It’s time to get the f*ck up pop!! We got Sh*t to do!!!! And countries to visit! Thank u for all the concerns and worries about my family! Today is my day but this is for my pops! All I want for him is to get out that f*ckin hospital!! We need u big homie!! I love all of y’all!” the younger Sure continued.

That shock turned to delight when the R&B singer, songwriter, producer and radio host announced he was awake and on the mend. He also praised Allah and encouraged his fans to see the doctor.



“A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family. I’m alive, awake, on the mend,” Sure said in a tweet. “Submissively grateful! #AllPraiseisDuetoAllah. I’ll share more of my health experience soon in hopes to encourage us all to stay on top of our #HealthandWellness #GoSeetheDoctor ABS!”

The tweet included a photo of a frail Al B. Sure! doing physical therapy with hospital staff.

It wasn’t the first time Sure had been hospitalized this year. During the months of June through August, he documented his journey fighting an illness and surgery in several posts.

In August, he posted an image of himself praying in a hospital bed. “Grand Rising #AlBeez around the [world]. We Started in #MtVernon Nah We Hea… The #OG Ambassador of the #MountVernonWolves made it through. 💯 Lives #LetsGetBacktoIT.,” Sure wrote in the caption.

Born Albert Joseph Brown III, Sure has been a household name since the 1980s. He turned down a football scholarship to the University of Iowa to pursue music, according to a 1988 article in People. The move ended up paying off for him.

Not only did Al B. Sure! have an award-winning career as an artist, but he also introduced other multi-platinum acts like Jodeci and Tevin Campbell to the industry. He penned and co-produced one of Jodeci’s greatest hits, “Forever My Lady.”

Sure began hosting the nationally syndicated Quiet Storm radio program on Urban One in 2019.

Sure has two other sons, Devin and Quincy Brown, the latter of whose mother, late supermodel Kim Porter, was the inspiration for Forever My Lady.

Fans wished Al B. Sure! a full recovery.

“I’ve tweeted this before and I swear to all I love, everyday I get into my office I start the day off with In Effect Mode. Been doing this since 2021 & TBH this album has really help me start my days off right,” “@ElSleepyFloyd responded to Sure’s tweet. “Had no idea you were down brother. Praying for a full recovery.”

“Great news after a hard day of loss in our music community. Sending prayers for your continued and total restoration, brother,” @yoditmj wrote.

PHOTOS: Al B. Sure! in 2020. (Wikimedia via Al. B. Sure) Al. B. Sure! does physical therapy in the hospital. (Twitter: @OfficialAlBSure)