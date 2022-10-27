Reparations: ADOS Foundation Further Operationalizes By Hiring Policy Director Aisha Muhammad

The American Descendants of Slavery (ADOS) formalized the activism of their reparations movement in 2020 when they started the ADOS Advocacy Foundation. Now the organization is adding to its team by hiring Aisha Muhammad as its policy director.

According to the foundation’s website, in her role, Muhammad “is responsible for designing the framework of a comprehensive federal reparations program and its implementation.”

She holds a Master of Public Health (MPH) with a concentration in healthcare policy and administration and a Bachelor of Arts in history, focusing on African American studies.

In addition to Muhammad, the foundation has six other staff members, including ADOS co-founder Yvette Carnell, who serves as president.

According to its mission statement, the foundation believes the “justice claim for reparations is sacred to ADOS.” It is committed to pushing policy for reparations, an ethnic designation and protection for Black Americans descended from the enslaved, and policy with a Black Agenda.

“A debt must be paid, and our inheritance protected. We insist upon an historic, targeted allotment of policy and protections that fulfills the promise of economic inclusion and integrates the descendants of chattel slavery into the drivers of wealth,” the mission statement says.

Her bio states that Muhammad helps accomplish the mission by leading the ADOS team in developing the Black Agenda; directing the organization’s candidate consulting program; and developing relevant legislative initiatives to meet that cohort’s particular needs.

PHOTO: Aisha Muhammad, Policy Director for the ADOS Advocacy Foundation. (Photo: adosfoundation.org)