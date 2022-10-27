Kanye West Private Donda Academy Abruptly Shuts Down

News about Kanye West continues. Add another loss to the long list as businesses he has lost due to remarks he made attacking the Jewish community. West’s comments, which have been called out for being anti-Semitic, have caused several corporate partners to sever ties with him, from longtime partner Adidas to Balenciaga. Now comes news his Donda Academy has closed.

According to The Times of London, Donda Academy principal Jason Angell emailed parents on Oct. 26 saying, “THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW,” adding, “at the discretion of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately.”

The private Christian school, located in California’s Simi Valley, is very secretive and requires families to sign non-disclosure agreements. The school’s cost is reportedly $15,000 annually and students wear Balenciaga uniforms, The Daily Beast reported. Simi Valley is a suburb 40 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Angell said in the email that the school plans to “begin afresh in September of 2023.”

According to Hollywood Unlocked, it had obtained an email sent to parents of Donda Academy students and Angell said that the school intends to reopen in September 2023, adding that “we are confident that our scholars will continue to advance as the creative innovators, influencers and academic leaders of the next generation.”

Donda Academy isis unaccredited and has around 100 students, with half attending on scholarships funded by West and his friends, Rolling Stone reported.

The school’s basketball team was also a victim of the West fallout. The team, which recruited some of the top high school players from around the county, was kicked out of a prestigious tournament on Oct. 26 due to its founder’s comments.

The team’s invitations were also rescinded for the Play-By-Play Classic in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 11 and the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass., on Jan. 15. The organizer of another prominent tournament, the City of Palms Classic, scheduled for December in Fort Myers, Fla., said told The New York Times was monitoring the situation.

