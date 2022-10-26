Black America Speaks Out On The Rise And Fall Of Kanye West

This month has been non-stop with news of Kanye West’s downfall. After making what has been deemed to be anti-Semitic remarks on social media and in interviews, West has lost his corporate partnerships one by one, from Balenciaga to Adidas. The severance of these deals has knocked him off of his billionaire status–he was one of a few hip-hop artists to reach that financial mark. His net worth is estimated to now be worth about $400 million, and he has very few–if any–deals left.

Black America is speaking out on Twitter on the rise and fall of West, who changed his name to Ye.

1. West has been canceled before

“I wish Black ppl stood in solidarity the way these Jewish ppl do. Kanye should have been canceled 4/5 years ago, the day he announced his support for Trump, the day he said “slavery was a choice” and the day he used his platform & reach to be anti-black,” tweeted This Is.

I wish Black ppl stood in solidarity the way these Jewish ppl do. Kanye should have been canceled 4/5 years ago, the day he announced his support for Trump, the day he said "slavery was a choice" and the day he used his platform & reach to be anti-black. — this is (@notshawnallen) October 25, 2022

2. After ‘White Lies Matter’ shirt there was no coming back



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

“should have been the same reaction when he wore white lives matter t shirts and made anti black comments and denied the fact George Floyd was murdered. But glad he’s cancelled,” Jonny tweeted.

3. Being held accountable

“Yo be fair, a lot of black people overlooked those comments and continued to support Kanye. Why are some black people mad that Jewish people held Kanye accountable when his own community didn’t?” Dreams Didn’t Make Us Kings, Dragons Did! tweeted in reply to Jonny.

Yo be fair, a lot of black people overlooked those comments and continued to support Kanye. Why are some black people mad that Jewish people held Kanye accountable when his own community didn’t? — Dreams Didn’t Make Us Kings. Dragons Did! (@cquiller1) October 25, 2022

4. The end for West?

“Oh he is so over,” tweeted Cupcakate

Oh he is so over — Cupcakate (@cupcakkendbarfi) October 25, 2022

5. West never changed

“FACT: Before Kanye West was “the face of Anti-Semitism,” he was one of the hip-hop faces of misogynoir, anti-Blackness, Trumpism, and slavery-denial. And y’all still gave him contracts, documentaries, endorsements, clothing deals, and millions that became billions. Shame,” tweeted journalist Ernest Owens.

FACT: Before Kanye West was "the face of Anti-Semitism," he was one of the hip-hop faces of misogynoir, anti-Blackness, Trumpism, and slavery-denial.



And y'all still gave him contracts, documentaries, endorsements, clothing deals, and millions that became billions.



Shame. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) October 25, 2022

6. West knew

“Kanye West knew what was coming Damn ye,” Phresh Prince tweeted.

Kanye West knew what was coming



Damn ye pic.twitter.com/llAf4ZUKbX — Phresh Prince (@melane_prince) October 26, 2022

7. Why only West?

“Y’all hype to “cancel” @kanyewest but got NONE of that energy for: -Planned Parenthood – Lockheed Martin – The Federal Reserve – Democratic Party – George Zimmerman – Record Execs pushing death – The US Govt, Maj Toure tweeted.

Y’all hype to “cancel” @kanyewest but got NONE of that energy for:



-Planned Parenthood

– Lockheed Martin

– The Federal Reserve

– Democratic Party

– George Zimmerman

– Record Execs pushing death

– The US Govt — Maj Toure (@MAJTOURE) October 25, 2022

8. West goes, Rogan stays?

“Kanye West and Joe Rogan. both of them accused of being racist. One use antisemite language. The other use anti-black language. The black man got punish. The white man got rewarded. and defend . Who suffer no consequently for his racist anti-black philosophy. welcome to racism,” Don Salmon tweeted.

Kanye West and Joe Rogan. both of them accused of being racist. One use antisemite language. The other use anti-black language. The black man got punish. The white man got rewarded. and defend . Who suffer no consequently for his racist anti-black philosophy. welcome to racism . pic.twitter.com/ZtjzwfmhJX — Don Salmon (@dijoni) October 25, 2022

9. Truth?

“YouTube removed Kanye West’s video. Their message: rappers can talk about murder, drugs, sex, speak disparagingly about Black people, and disrespect women, but if they say anything that is offensive to Jews, they’ve crossed the line. Saying this isn’t antisemitic, it’s truth,” tweeted Bishop Talbert Swan, prelate of the Church of God in Christ serving as the bishop of the Greater Vermont Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction in the United States.

YouTube removed Kanye West’s video.



Their message: rappers can talk about murder, drugs, sex, speak disparagingly about Black people, and disrespect women, but if they say anything that is offensive to Jews, they’ve crossed the line.



Saying this isn’t antisemitic, it’s truth. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) October 22, 2022

10. West, you’re not white

“Kanye West is finding out the hard way that he is in fact, not white, and he can’t say anything he wants and still get paid. How you design the bag that you fumbled?!??” asked Will and Jada Kiss.

Kanye West is finding out the hard way that he is in fact, not white, and he can’t say anything he wants and still get paid. How you design the bag that you fumbled?!?? — Will and Jada Kiss (@Kyla_Lacey) October 24, 2022

11. Clean your own house

“To all the progressives who, because of Kanye West, just discovered that antisemitism in the US is a problem — good morning. Now, you might want to start cleaning your own house. It’s been unattended for quite a while. Should definitely start on the college campuses. Thanks,” tweeted Dumisani Washington.

To all the progressives who, because of Kanye West, just discovered that antisemitism in the US is a problem — good morning.



Now, you might want to start cleaning your own house. It’s been unattended for quite a while. Should definitely start on the college campuses.



Thanks. — Dumisani Washington (@DumisaniTemsgen) October 25, 2022

12. Sad for West

“I am so sad for Kanye West, Why Can’t A Black Man Speak Live His Truth Without Getting Cancelled? WHITE PEOPLE Will Do Anything To Ruin A Black Powerful Person They Can Say All Types Of Shit About A Black Person And Not Loose Shit Damn Ye,” Mandy Mandisa Mvelase tweeted.

I am so sad for Kanye West, Why Can't A Black Man Speak Live His Truth Without Getting Cancelled? WHITE PEOPLE Will Do Anything To Ruin A Black Powerful Person They Can Say All Types Of Shit About A Black Person And Not Loose Shit Damn Ye pic.twitter.com/k8FNVxbrt7 — Mandy Mandisa Mvelase (@KellyZenande) October 26, 2022

13. Did West prove point about censorship?

“Kanye West says he was blacklisted from The Daily Wire from even explaining himself. Does this prove there is no collusion of censorship?” asked An0Maly.

Kanye West says he was blacklisted from The Daily Wire from even explaining himself.



Does this prove there is no collusion of censorship?

pic.twitter.com/jm50oWcFBp — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) October 25, 2022

13. West and Trump

“That saying about everything Trump touches – you can add Kanye West to the list,” tweeted Don Lewis.

That saying about everything Trump touches – you can add Kanye West to the list. — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) October 26, 2022

14. Before West

“The only black man brave and bold enough to call out Howard Stern for his racist, trashy, show back in the day was the late Paul Mooney. I remember how they were pumping up this dog face bastard in the 90s. Now they all crying about some Kanye. I’ll forever love Paul for this,” Nicole’s View tweeted.

The only black man brave and bold enough to call out Howard Stern for his racist, trashy, show back in the day was the late Paul Mooney. I remember how they were pumping up this dog face bastard in the 90s. Now they all crying about some Kanye. I'll forever love Paul for this. pic.twitter.com/XRIKsEpMLS — Nicole's View 🇺🇲 (@BLKLiberation84) October 22, 2022

15. Why West?

“I don’t co sign Kanye, but Howard Stern is proof how much white racists love any opportunity to call a black person racist. Makes them feel better about and justified in their own racism. Howard Stern is a major anti black racist and has been for decades,” Jason tweeted.

I don't co sign Kanye, but Howard Stern is proof how much white racists love any opportunity to call a black person racist.



Makes them feel better about and justified in their own racism.



Howard Stern is a major anti black racist and has been for decades. https://t.co/8pfg6s4199 — Jason (@SHTTBG) October 20, 2022

16. Who supports Black people?

“okay but forreal, the swift response to kanye’s antisemitism vs. the silence when he was tormenting the black community is reaaaaally something to witness,” Chika tweeted.

okay but forreal, the swift response to kanye’s antisemitism vs. the silence when he was tormenting the black community is reaaaaally something to witness. — CHIKA 🌪 (@oranicuhh) October 24, 2022

17. West and free speech

“I will never forgive some of y’all for the way y’all acting in response to this Kanye shit. (When speech is involved everyone have the right to be wrong) I’m watching my people fully support our oppressors while they crucify our brother & that shit is sad,” tweeted Hotep & Build.

I will never forgive some of y’all for the way y’all acting in response to this Kanye shit. (When speech is involved everyone have the right to be wrong) I’m watching my people fully support our oppressors while they crucify our brother & that shit is sad. — Hotep & Build (@4141steph) October 25, 2022

18. If shoe was on other foot?

“I don’t support Kanye nomo. But why does the white ppl get more offended for Jews than Black people? It should ideally be equally wrong right?” asked Jamonte Kendall.

I don't support Kanye nomo. But why does the white ppl get more offended for Jews than Black people? It should ideally be equally wrong right? — Jamonte Kendall (@KendallJamonte) October 26, 2022

19. West and anti-Black speech

“Black ppl were still buying Yeezys, still going to Sunday Service, still going to those DONDA shows, still watching his interviews, still listening to his albums, still calling him a genius. Black peers, execs and fans. That’s why Kanye’s anti-black speech didn’t cancel him,” Dante tweeted.”

Black ppl were still buying Yeezys, still going to Sunday Service, still going to those DONDA shows, still watching his interviews, still listening to his albums, still calling him a genius. Black peers, execs and fans.



That's why Kanye's anti-black speech didn't cancel him. — Dante (@AllThingsDante) October 25, 2022

20. Who has the power?

“Kanye’s anti-Black speech didn’t cancel him because Black people don’t have the power to cancel him. Only people with power and ownership can cancel you,” Monie tweeted.

Kanye's anti-Black speech didn't cancel him because Black people don't have the power to cancel him. Only people with power and ownership can cancel you. — Monie (@itsmonieluv) October 25, 2022

Kanye West accepts the award for best rap album for “The College Dropout” at the 47th Annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 13, 2005. (AP/Kevork Djansezian)