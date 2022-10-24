Reparations Rally Planned On Nov. 5 In Washington, D.C.: 5 Things To Know

A reparations rally will take place in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 5. Here are 5 things to know about the upcoming event.

1. The rally’s organizer is Tariq Nasheed.

Activist and filmmaker Tariq Nasheed, the founder of the Foundational Black Americans (FBA) movement, organized the upcoming reparations rally.

The official title is The FBA Rally 4 Reparations.

“This is the most important rally that we’ve had in modern American history because this is the first time that we’ve gotten together as a group, collectively, to come to the powers that be and demand specific tangibles for Black Americans,” Nasheed said in a promotional video for the rally.

Join me in Washington DC on Sat. Nov. 5th 2022 for the #FBA #RallyReparations. For more info go to https://t.co/d69YSpYpBz pic.twitter.com/GYTBQPYNT4 — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) October 24, 2022

2. The purpose of the reparations rally is to outline the debt owed to FBAs.

According to EurWeb, speakers will highlight “the Reparations debt owed to Foundational Black Americans, based on government sanction slavery, ancestry, and lineage.”

“This rally will be monumental, because this is the first time that Black people are getting together in large numbers collectively, and petitioning for tangible resources specific to our lineage group,” Nasheed reiterated in a statement to Moguldom.

3. Nasheed will co-host the reparations rally with Jade Arrindell.



Nasheed will serve as the rally’s host, but he will also have a co-host, Jade Arrindell, a respected activist, educator and community organizer.

4. It will take place in Washington, D.C. on November 5.

The reparations rally will take place on Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. at Freedom Plaza, Located at 14th Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

5. The rally will feature a variety of speakers.

According to its website, the rally will feature speakers ranging from activists and educators to scholars and political candidates.

They include Rizza Islam, Tezlyn Figaro, Dr. Boyce Watkins, Professor James Small, Dr. Ma’at, Dr. Kaba Kamene, Congressional Candidate Marcell Dixon, Connie Collins and other special guests.

Families, students and the public are invited to attend.

PHOTO: Artwork from creative for FBA Reparations Rally. (Photo: Twitter / @drboycewatkins1)