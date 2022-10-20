Marlon Wayans: I Was With Both Tupac And Biggie 20 Minutes Before They Were Murdered

Imagine hanging out with two people separately, and they both wind up getting murdered. That’s what actor/comedian Marlon Wayans says happened to him years ago. He said during a recent interview that he was one of the last people to see both hip-hop artists Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. alive before they were shot and killed.

A photo of Tupac and Biggie–before their infamous beef–standing together shortly after Tupac’s performance at the Glam Slam West nightclub in Los Angeles in 1992 recently resurfaced. In the corner of the photo was a young Wayans sitting off to the side.

The photo was the last time the two music legends would be pictured together before they began feuding in 1995.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden Wayans explained how he came to be in that photo, Complex reported.

“I had just did ‘Above The Rim’ with Tupac and Tupac did a movie ‘Juice’ with my best friend Omar Epps and Pac was performing at Glam Slam, which was Prince’s old club downtown,” Wayans said. “And Biggie was performing that night, and that night I met Biggie and Pac and they shared the stage and it was really cool, hanging out, smoking weed together, it was a great night, and then a couple years after that they started beefing.”

Fast forward to the night New York-based Biggie was shot on March 9, 1997, in Los Angeles.



Wayans said, “So I seen Biggie at the Vibe Magazine party and he was like, ‘Yo I’m proud of you guys you know you’re family. I like what y’all doing, y’all legends,’ and he gave us dap or whatever and said, ‘keep doing what you’re doing kid.’ And then ten minutes later I heard pop pop pop, Biggie gets shot.”

Then he added, “Here’s the crazy thing. I see 2Pac in Vegas at the Luxor and it’s the night it happened to him. I saw him 20 minutes before, went and gave him a hug, said I love you brother good seeing you. Me and Omar got in a cab, Pac had all those people around him. He got in his BMW and was looking at us like, ‘I wish I could get in that cab with y’all,’ but he got in that BMW. Pop pop pop, twenty minutes later he was shot.”

Wayans also mentioned that he and Epps got into a taxi as Tupac got into a BMW. Wayans, 50, even added that it seemed Tupac wanted to ride with them, and 20 minutes later, he was shot, SOHH reported.

Tupac was shot on September 7, 1996. He died September 13, 1996.

“I said this comment that Pac wasn’t a real gangster and what I mean by that is Pac wasn’t what people perceive him as, like he’s some callous thug,” Wayans said at the time. “Pac was a real person. Part thug, he will shoot you in the face, but he was an artist. He’d take your blood and he’d make a beautiful painting out of it.”

Wayans recently finished filming a Netflix movie with Kelly Rowland.

Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File) / Marlon Wayans, “Woke-ish” photo, Netflix / Notorious B.I.G. attends the Billboard Music Awards in New York, Dec. 6, 1995. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)