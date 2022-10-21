US Government, FBI Raid Home Of Emmy-Winning ABC News Producer, Now He’s Missing

An award-winning news producer for ABC News has disappeared after the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided on his home.

Investigative reporter James Gordon Meek, 52, hasn’t been heard from by neighbors, colleagues and business colleagues since the FBI raided his Washington, D.C. apartment on April 27, according to “Rolling Stone.”

One of Meek’s neighbors, John Antonelli, said he saw FBI agents outside Meek’s apartment.

“They didn’t stick around. They took off pretty quickly and headed west on Columbia Pike towards Fairfax County,” Antonelli told Rolling Stone. “Most people seeing that green vehicle would think it’s some kind of tank. But I knew it was the Lenco BearCat. That vehicle is designed to be jumped out of so they can do a raid in that kind of time. It can return fire if they’re being fired upon.”

An ABC reporter was writing a book detailing Biden’s failed withdrawal from Afghanistan



Then the FBI came. Then he vanished.



James Gordon Meek didn’t kill himself https://t.co/ASEC3JMiGZ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 19, 2022

The FBI confirmed they were in Meek’s area but would not confirm they raided his home. The agency noted they were “at the 2300 block of Columbia Pike, Arlington, Virginia, conducting court-authorized law-enforcement activity. The FBI cannot comment further due to an ongoing investigation.”

Though Meek was said to be at the pinnacle of his career with his hard-hitting exclusives and book on the way, he resigned from ABC though he still had time left in his contract, withdrew from his best-selling book promotions and hasn’t posted on social media since the day of the raid.



“He resigned very abruptly and hasn’t worked for us for months,” a spokesperson for ABC told Rolling Stone.

“He contacted me in the spring, and was really distraught, and told me that he had some serious personal issues going on and that he needed to withdraw from the project,” Meek’s co-author Lt. Col. Scott Mann told Rolling Stone. “As a guy who’s a combat veteran who has seen that kind of strain — I don’t know what it was — I honored it. And he went on his way, and I continued on the project.”

Meek has not been charged with any crimes, but there is speculation he possessed classified files for a story he was working on. His lawyer spoke on his behalf.

Investigative reporter James Gordon Meek was target of FBI raid earlier this year, after which he quietly resigned from ABC News. No further details – RS — BNO News (@BNONews) October 19, 2022

“Mr. Meek is unaware of what allegations anonymous sources are making about his possession of classified documents,” attorney Eugene Gorokhov said in a statement. “If such documents exist, as claimed, this would be within the scope of his long career as an investigative journalist covering government wrongdoing. The allegations in your inquiry are troubling for a different reason: they appear to come from a source inside the government. It is highly inappropriate, and illegal, for individuals in the government to leak information about an ongoing investigation. We hope that the DOJ [Department of Justice] promptly investigates the source of this leak.”

Meeks’ disappearance has unnerved colleagues, neighbors and friends.

“I just want to know what happened,” said someone who worked on “3212 Un-Redacted.” “[Meek’s situation] is making me nervous. I’m just gonna deadbolt my door.”

James Gordon Meek. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)

