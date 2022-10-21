Anti-Gay European Politician Was Caught In 25-Man Orgy By Police

Conservative anti-gay Hungarian politician Jozsef Szajer, an ally of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, resigned after being caught by the police fleeing a 25-man orgy.

Szajer resigned in December 2020 from the European Parliament after police said he and 24 other naked men, including diplomats, attended the gathering, Business Insider reported.

In public, Szajer was adamantly anti-gay and played a key role in the Orban government’s crackdown on LGBTQ rights in Hungary.

The Belgian newspaper La Dernière Heure quoted a local police source as saying, “We interrupted a gang bang.”

Orban’s Hungarian government has restricted LGBTQ rights since he was elected prime minister in 2010. Szajer helped rewrite Hungary’s constitution to “protect the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman,” The Times of London reported.

When police raided the sex party, Szajer climbed out a first-floor window and was spotted “fleeing along the gutter,” the public prosecutor’s office said. Officers had been called after a complaint about a “night-time disturbance.”

Prosecutors said Szajer was found with narcotics in his backpack. “The man was unable to produce any identity documents. He was taken to his place of residence where he identified himself as S. J. (1961) by means of a diplomatic passport,” BBC reported.

After initially invoking diplomatic immunity, he later apologized for “a personal failing.”

Upon his resignation, he blamed “increasing mental strain” for his decisions.

While Szajer admitted he had attended the party. He said, “I didn’t use drugs, I told the police on the spot I was willing to undergo an official test, but they didn’t do one … The police said an ecstasy pill was found. It was not mine, I don’t know who planted it or how. I made a statement to the police about this.”

“I am sorry that I broke the rules of assembly,” he added, “this was irresponsible on my part, and I will take the sanctions that come with it.”

Jozsef Szajer resigned as a member of the European Parliament (Getty) / Hungarian police detain four men on Aug. 23, 2009, accused of committing six murders against Roma people in Hungary since July 21, 2008. (AP Photo/MTI, Szilard Koszticsak)

