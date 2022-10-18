Hear California Reparations Task Force Chair Kamilah Moore Break Down The 5 Forms Of Reparations

California Reparations Task Force Chair Kamilah Moore recently broke down the five forms of reparations.

An attorney and scholar, Moore was a panelist on the REVOLT Summit’s “Dear America, Run My Check: The Definitive Reparations Discussion,” held on Sunday, Sept. 25.

She took a moment and used her expertise in human rights law to educate attendees about the five types of reparations. “As an international human rights scholar, there’s a legal definition for what reparations is,” Moore explained. “So, under international law, reparations comes in five forms.”

According to Moore, the five forms of reparations include compensation or cash, restitution, rehabilitation, satisfaction and guarantees of non-repetition.

She expounded by explaining what each of those forms looked like. Compensation or cash must be included.

“There’s also restitution; and that accounts for stolen land, stolen labor, stolen property – real or intellectual; so that’s relevant in the entertainment space in terms of the cultural contributions of African Americans,” Moore said.

“The other form of reparations under international law is rehabilitation, so that could look like free medical care from birth to death; free education; free legal and trauma services,” Moore continued.

Learn The FIVE Forms of #Reparations under International Law



– Chairwomen Kamilah Moore, California Reparations Task Force pic.twitter.com/NYB7Cg3qQo — The 1st Lady of Love (@The1stLadyLove) October 14, 2022

“Then there’s satisfaction, which accounts for more symbolic forms of reparations like a formal apology, the taking down of confederate monuments and the erecting if statures that honor our ancestors,” Moore added.



Are you interested in getting smart on Life Insurance?

No Doctor Visit Required, Get Policy for as low as $30 per Month

Click here to take the next step

Finally, she explained that guarantees of non-repetition “gets at more structural and institutional policy change.”

Moore, 29, is a graduate of Columbia Law School. Passionate reparations advocates in California recommended she lead the historic task force and she was selected as its chair.

In addition to her activism in the reparations, racial justice and human rights space, she practices entertainment law.

“I am still very much interested in entertainment, IP, and transactional work,” Moore told her alma mater in an April interview. “But at the same time, I’m very interested in the work I’m doing with reparatory justice, and I’d be open to helping other states and entities do something similar to what we’re doing here in California.”

When ending her explanation of the various forms of reparations, Moore said she believes all must be present for a reparations package to meet its formal definition.

“My personal opinion is that you cannot call a reparations package ‘reparations’ unless it includes all five of those forms,” Moore concluded. “So it has to include cash; it has to include a check; it has to include restitution; it has to include rehabilitation; it has to include satisfaction and it has to include guarantees of non-repetition.”

PHOTO: Kamilah Moore explains the five forms of reparations during REVOLT Summit on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (Photo: Screenshot / Twitter @The1stLadyLove)