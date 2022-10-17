Gunmen Shoot 4 People Outside AUC After Clark Atlanta University Homecoming Celebration

Historically Black College and University Clark Atlanta University was the site of a campus shooting on Oct. 16. Multiple people were shot using a during homecoming gathering.

Earlier in the week, on Oct. 14, gunfire rang out during hip-hop artist G Herbo’s performance at one homecoming event. No one was injured during this incident, Vibe reported.

Homecoming events at the HBCU run between Oct. 13 and Oct. 15.

According to police, the Oct. 16 shooting, left several people injured and happened around 12:30 a.m. as students were gathered outside of the Atlanta University Center’s Woodruff Library on James P. Bradley Drive for Homecoming weekend.

Three men were shot and taken to the hospital, where they were listed in stable condition. A fourth unknown victim refused treatment, according to police. Three of the victims were students.

The shots were fired from a vehicle. And there is no word on a suspect at this time. Clark Atlanta University is still investigating the shooting, WSBTV reported.

“On the first night of homecoming a party got shot up so that was really crazy,” CAU freshman Emma Haselrick told FOX 5.

“It was a whole bunch of gunshots … it was shot in rounds. Everybody just started running … it was a lot of chaos,” CAU student Jameah Alston told FOX 5 recalled. Alston complained there was not sufficient security on campus for the homecoming events.



“I think we need better campus safety, and we need a gated community…our community, our school campus is too open to everybody. They allow everybody on campus,” she explained.

Student Khalil McAdoo agreed.

“Homecoming week, it should’ve been safe around here, you know? This is not the week to do that,” he stated.

Clark Atlanta university students the counseling office is located on the 3rd floor in Trevor Arnett. Please talk to someone if you’re feeling uneasy. I’m sorry that you all had to experience that. Please stay safe & Pray for those who were hurt during the incident. — Kamatu🦋 (@Rashidaaaaaaa) October 16, 2022

CAU’s Police Chief Debra Williams said in a statement: “Unfortunately, our students must travel public streets in going between buildings on a daily basis. We note that the perpetrators were non-students, yet they have access to these thoroughfares. The safety of our students remains our top priority as we continue to work with the City of Atlanta for solutions to senseless violence impacting innocent students and residents.”

