Is Pepsi’s 17% Price Increase A Sign That Inflation Could Last Longer Than The Fed Thinks?

PepsiCo’s sales volumes were down 2 percent in the third quarter but its profits grew by 20 percent thanks to its 17 percent price increase on its soft drinks and snacks. The better-than-expected results helped push PepsiCo stock more than 4 percent higher in trading on Wednesday — a bright spot for Wall Street in the gloom of five straight days of stock market losses.

The PepsiCo earnings results came amid fears that high inflation — especially for food and other staples, would lead consumers to cut back significantly on purchases.

The government reported on Oct. 13 that the headline consumer price index (CPI) — the index that measures consumer goods and services including food, energy and apparel — rose at a higher-than-expected annual pace of 8.2 percent in September.

Grocery prices rose higher — 13 percent over the last 12 months, according to an Oct. 13 report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

PepsiCo’s price increase doesn’t seem to be deterring customers, who consider PepsiCo brands like Frito-Lay and Cheetos an affordable treat, PepsiCo said.

In the third quarter, consumers were “still very healthy in terms of our particular categories,” PepsiCo Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston said Wednesday during a conference call with investors. “I’m not sure that’s true broadly with housing and other big-ticket purchases.”

PepsiCo is one of the first big companies to report earnings each quarter, so investors pay close attention to its finances and look for clues about how other companies will do, New York Times reported.



“Our brands are being stretched to higher price points, and consumers are following us,” PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said on a call with analysts.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned in August that the Fed is determined to fight inflation with interest rate hikes and it will likely cause pain for Americans in the form of job losses and a weaker economy.

Economic forecaster Peter Schiff, founder of Euro Pacific Asset Management, tweeted that PepsiCo’s 17-percent price hikes are likely a more accurate reflection “of the true annual rise in the cost of living” than the government’s official estimate.

“#Pepsi exposed the fraud of the #CPI by revealing YoY price hikes of 17%. That’s double the government’s official estimate. 17% likely represents a much better indication of the true annual rise in the cost of living than the 8% CPI gain. The #Fed’s gonna need a bigger rate hike!” Schiff wrote.

Twitter users mostly agreed with Schiff, but with reservations.

“17% does make more sense, but you know they aren’t using the same measurement scale,”

@CherryEmpress21 replied.

17% does make more sense, but you know they aren’t using the same measurement scale. As for a bigger rate hike, I agree. What confuses me is why Powell hasn’t followed through with his decision to forgo a “soft landing”. A 1.25-1.5 would be a great start to get things over with😒 — Sherrie🍁 (@CherryEmpress21) October 12, 2022

Here are more responses to Schiff’s tweet:

Finally I agree with something you said.. I work as a buyer in food industry and the prices are way above 8% from last year.. many of my conracts are ending in December, then we will see the real pain — Ware Lam Bo (@ware_lambo) October 12, 2022

Inflation is way more than 17%



5 Gallon water bottles that costed me 8$ is now 12.5$



Cost of living has almost gone up 50%



Check your monthly credit card bill to get right increase in expenditure which many times is correlated to CPI — D Block (Strategic Consultant- Versatile Finance) (@decentra_blk) October 12, 2022

Yep. And if companies believe higher prices will continue to be supported, they’re not lowering them any time soon. See Costco CFO comments about not lowering prices. This is the problem with inflation. — Stillwaters (@faithhindman) October 12, 2022

I agree Pepsi and other companies,from 2020, are producing, just as I say enough(demand) and manipulate cost. That’s only with a solid product or a necessity! Ex veh food housing! This new pricing will stay, this is first in history will be called “CREATED INFLATION” the crash — avg joe (@alva_jr1) October 13, 2022

@pepsi and @CocaCola duopoly are trying to up pricing again by establishing and sticking to a MRP of $2.79 for a two liter bottle. — NFLCSFacts (@NFLObjectors) October 13, 2022

They also made record profits… — Silty Terrepin (@siltyterrepin) October 12, 2022

