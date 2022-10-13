President Of LA City Council Martinez Resigns But Doesn’t Mention Black Community Or Say Sorry

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez was forced to resign after leaked audio recordings revealed racist remarks she made about Black people when speaking with colleagues.

While she did give up her powerful post–she is the first Latina to have the position–her resignation letter did not contain an apology, nor did not mention the Black community. She did later apologize, but Black residents and leaders in L.A. are outraged that her apology was not included in her official resignation letter to the council.

The LA City Council is responsible for enacting laws that govern the city and has the final say on the budget for all departments and agencies within the city. There are 15 city council members who each preside over a council district.

Martinez, the child of a dishwasher and a factory worker from the Mexican state of Zacatecas, is a Democrat.

An anonymous Reddit account leaked the racist audio recordings. The voices on the recordings seem to be that of Council President Martinez, Councilmembers Kevin de León, and Gil Cedillo, and L.A. Labor Federation President Ron Herrera, Knock L.A. reported.

Martinez and two other council members used the language while discussing a white colleague and his toddler Black son in a broad conversation with a labor leader.

In the October 2021 conversation, Martinez can be heard calling fellow council member Mike Bonin “that little bitch.” She also said that he handled his adopted son like “an accessory.” She refers to the child as “su negrito,” which is a disparaging term in Spanish for a Black person. She also called the child “ese changuito,” or that “little monkey.”

“There’s nothing you can do to control him, parece ch****ito.”

“This kid needs a beatdown. Let me take him around the corner, I’ll bring him right back.”

