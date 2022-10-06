The Science Of The Vending Machine Side Hustle: I Make $300,000 But Only Work 4 Hours A Week

When Marcus Gram started a vending machine business on the side, he didn’t know it would eventually lead to him earning over $300,000 per year by just working four hours per week. It’s done that and more for the 31-year-old entrepreneur and coach.

According to an article Gram wrote for CNBC, he just a few years ago his life was vastly different. “I was living at home with my mom in Rochester, New York, working a $17-per-hour managerial job,” Gram wrote.

Gram said he was initially saving up to purchase a rental property that would earn him passive income. However, his trajectory changed after a friend saw a woman taking money from a vending machine.

“I thought about how it could be a profitable business with little heavy-lifting. So in 2018, I moved to Philadelphia and bought two machine,” Gram said.

Though he only made $5,000 his first year in business, he persisted and today runs Joyner Vending, which makes six-figure profits annually. “I have 21 vending machines throughout Baltimore, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Washington, D.C. I’m on track to generate $500,000 in sales by the end of 202,” Gram wrote.

He’s also teaching others how to turn their side hustles into a successful main hustle through a series of products and services he sells through his website. He authored a book called “Laws of Investing,” which can be purchased digitally or physically.



The book’s description says it “lays out simple and easy rules for investing in assets, your business and yourself.”

He also teaches what he describes as “the number 1 vending machine course in the world” for people looking to emulate his success; offers a vending starter kit, vending documents and 1:1 consultation sessions for interested parties.

Gram has several practical tips for success when starting a vending machine business. They include: having at least $4,500 in start-up funding; finding vendors with good reputations; securing a location before purchasing a machine; having great branding and customer service; studying what customers want; and paying it forward by sharing knowledge after succeeding.

He also offers advice through his robust social media channels.

“Instead of getting a new machine, I paid $1,000 for this refurbished machine. Cleaned it, changed the light($5) bulb, added a card reader $300), and product $250),” Gram tweeted to his over 44,000 followers. “This machine makes over $1,000 a month. This is how you can start a vending business with around $1,500.”

Gram also recently secured his most significant contract to date by closing a deal that will place 16 vending machines on the campus of Pennsylvania University, AfroTech reported.

He initially announced the news on Twitter on Sept. 9.

“I got the call I’ve been wanting. A college wants my company to place vending machines on their campus. 10-16 machines in their dorms,” Gram wrote. “I’m really about to retire in like a year.”

Before he retires, Gram said he wants to set his family up.

“This is less important for me and more important for the people I love,” Gram told AfroTech. “My big sister, I’m just excited about being able to pay her even more. My goal this next year is to pay her six figures. Then, just creating even more opportunities for people in my family. Primarily my goal is to retire my mother before I even retire myself.”

Twitter users regularly celebrate Gram’s accomplishments. One, who identifies herself as an author and podcaster named K.A. Holmes, gave him his proverbial flowers.

“I LOVE seeing young Black men out here doing their thing! Keep representing King. Show em how it’s done!” she tweeted.

