The Hells of North America: Two Philly Gunmen Shoot Five High School Football Players, Murder 14-Year-Old

On Sept. 27, two gunmen fired at least 70 times as they ambushed a group of high school football players in Philadelphia. Five students were shot, and one of those students, a 14-year-old, died. No suspects have been caught in the shooting.

The shooting occurred at Roxborough High School, around 4:41 p.m., in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia. All of the victims were Roxborough High School football players who were finishing a scrimmage against two other teams and were exiting the field, according to Philadelphia police.

Although Philadelphia police are still searching for the shooters, on Oct. 3 the district attorney’s office said police recovered evidence, including fingerprints, from the SUV that was found and believed to be used in the deadly shooting.

Police released a surveillance video of the ambush shooting and in the video five gunmen are seen getting out of a light-colored SUV and shooting at the victims.

“As the victims are walking by on the opposite side of the road on the way to the locker room, five individuals exit the SUV and immediately open fire,” said Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Captain Jason Smith.

According to authorities, four of the shooters returned to the vehicle, but the fifth shooter continued to pursue one of the victims down Pechin Street, whom he went on to shoot, ABC 6 reported.



Police said there may be a sixth suspect who was driving the SUV.

The shooters briefly chased a 14-year-old and shot him in the chest. The boy collapsed at the bottom of the stairs that led to the locker room. He was rushed by medics to Einstein Hospital, but died shortly after.

Reporting by @EllieRushing https://t.co/ibU00ejoKt — Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) September 28, 2022

The 14-year-old boy who was shot and later died at an area hospital has been identified by police as Nicolas Elizalde.

The victim was on the Roxborough football team, but Philadelphia School District spokesperson Christina Clark said he attended nearby Saul High School, a magnet school focusing on agricultural sciences, NBC Philadelphia reported.

The shooting happened after a football scrimmage between three schools, according to Philadelphia police. The junior varsity football scrimmage was between Roxborough High School, Northeast High School, and Boys Latin Charter School.

Outside of Roxborough High School, where after a football scrimmage just before 5 p.m., as players went to get on the bus, someone pulled up in a car and shot four young players. A 14-year-old has died, police have said. This is preliminary and hope to have more information soon. pic.twitter.com/jZBT73Ex0Z — Ellie Rushing (@EllieRushing) September 27, 2022

It’s been a deadly year in the city in North America. According to the city controller’s office latest data, at least 174 children have been shot this year in Philadelphia. That accounts for around 10 percent of all shooting victims in the city, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

At least 401 people had been killed in shootings in Philadelphia in 2022, according to Philadelphia police data. That’s 1 percent down from last year, which wound up having the most killings on record in the city.

Police vehicles at Roxborough High School near where multiple people were shot in Philadelphia, Sept. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)