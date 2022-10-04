Getting Scientific: Trade Groups Form Strategic Alliance To Audit And Score Support For Black Businesses

A newly formed non-profit will begin to officially keep score of how many companies lived up to their pledges to support Black businesses in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020.

The National Business League (NBL) and the National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) announced they have collaborated to form the National Alliance for Black Businesses (NABB).

Based in Washington D.C., like its two parent groups, the alliance will advocate for Black business equity and use a scorecard to gauge Black business support, the Washington Business Journal reported.

“This is one of the core platforms reasons why the Alliance was formed, to produce a Black business equity and inclusion scorecard that will effectively move the needle,” said Ken Harris, president and CEO of the National Business League.

“The geneses of the National Alliance for Black Business are to unify a collaborative vision and sustain Black communities through entrepreneurship and capitalistic activity, both domestic and abroad. Our definition of success will be measured by those we serve,” added Charles DeBow III, president and CEO of the National Black Chamber of Commerce.

Booker T. Washington founded the National Business League in 1900 and the National Black Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1993.

According to the Business Journal, both parent organizations will continue to operate in their standard capacities while Harris and DeBow co-lead the new alliance.

When Floyd’s callous murder sparked unprecedented racial justice protests, many companies pledged billions to support Black businesses. However, many of those pledges have gone unfulfilled.

The first iteration of the scorecard is set to be released at the inaugural National State of Black Business Conference in February.

The National Alliance for Black Businesses: Larry Ivory, Chairman of the National Black Chamber of Commerce, Charles H. DeBow, III, President/CEO of the National Black Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Ken L. Harris, Ph.D., President/CEO of The National Business League, Eugene R. Cornelius, Jr., Senior Director, Center for Regional Economics, Milken Institute, Johnny L. Ford, Founder of World Conference of Mayors (provided by The National Business League)