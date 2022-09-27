Former Private Prison Manager To Run Massive Amazon Warehouse Operation

Amazon is once again under fire by the public for its internal operations. The e-commerce giant has promoted Dayna Howard from leading its loss prevention division to director of learning and development for consumers.

The outcry over the move involves Howard’s history as a manager at a company that owns and manages private prisons before joining Amazon. Writer Matt Stoler was among the first to report on Howard’s background.

Amazon just promoted an ex-private prison executive to run their warehouse worker training. https://t.co/clUGezOxgr — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) September 21, 2022

According to her LinkedIn profile, Howard served as a quality assurance manager at CoreCivic, formerly Corrections Corp Of America, from 2000 to 2005. Howard said she was responsible for an array of duties in her role. Among her accomplishments, she lists that she “Developed a Receiving and Discharge Training program.”

Howard will be responsible for training warehouse workers in her new position at Amazon, Daily Mail reported. That doesn’t sit well with many who criticized Amazon for subjecting those same workers to inhuman work conditions – including reports from staff who said they were forced to urinate in bottles and work shifts without breaks.

Critics took to social media to express their thoughts about Howard’s promotion.

“On brand. Amazon training executive Dayna Howard worked for CCA/CoreCivic. Amazon PR flak Kelly Nantel formerly worked for ICE and Mass. prisons. Workers frequently compare conditions to a slave plantation,” @Scramazon tweeted. “Management is based on extreme surveillance and arbitrary discipline.”



“How is it possible for things to keep getting worse at this speed?” @briancribb wrote.

How is it possible for things to keep getting worse at this speed? — E Pluribus Brian (@briancribb) September 21, 2022

Congratulations to Dayna Howard on her promotion at Amazon to run warehouse worker training as a former private prison executive. It’s clear she meets what Amazon values in that role. Our statement: pic.twitter.com/j3MlDWx1z1 — Fight Corporate Monopolies (@fightmonopolies) September 21, 2022

PHOTOS: Prisoners from Sacramento County await processing at Deuel Vocational Institution, Feb. 20, 2014, (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) / Dayna Howard is Amazon’s new head of training for warehouse workers (Image: Twitter)