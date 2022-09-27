Silis Muhammad And Attorney Malik Zulu Shabazz To Appear At Self-Determination Summit

On Oct. 8, the Afrodescendant Nation Self-Determination Summit 2022 will take place virtually. Scheduled from 8:30 am to 1 pm EST, the Summit will include a panel of activists. Silis Muhammad and Malik Zulu Shabazz are among those slated to appear.

The Afrodescendant Nation was established in 2011 to obtain our right to self-determination, reparations, and United Nations Human Rights protection. We offer to you African Americans, Black people, a just people, the global identity “Afrodescendant,” according to the group’s Facebook page. The Facebook page also features information on how to attend the Summit.

The Summit will include Dr. Akilah Muhkarram; Pastor Victoria Carol Brady; Muhammad; Queen Misshaki Muhammad, Esq.; Dr. Brooks Robinson; Dr. Raymond Winbush; Prince Yusef Asiel; Ida Hakim; Shabazz; Rep. Charles Barron; and Brother Shaka Barak.

“As you can see, we have put together a great speaker list for this Summit. This is the very first Summit of its kind on behalf of all ex-slave descendants of 400 years of plantation slavery,” noted Ishmael A. Shabazz in a letter to Moguldom Nation. “This is the very first summit of its kind on the behalf of all ex-slave descendants of 400 years of plantation slavery.”

Akilah Mukarram is the president of the Afrodescendant Nation organization.

Silis Muhammad is the CEO of the Lost-Found Nation of Islam and publisher of Muhammad Speaks. He played a major role in the Nation of Islam before Lost-Found. After the physical death of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad, Silis resurrected the Lost-Found Nation of Islam in 1978. And among his continued efforts is the push for reparations for the descendants of the American slavery system.



Queen Misshaki Muhammad is one of the leaders of the Lost-Found Nation of Islam Houston.

Chicago-based Pastor Victoria Carol Brady is the founder and pastor of Restoring Hope Ministries International. She is also the President of Annie B. Jones Community Services, Inc. is a unique center for cross-generational arts-entrepreneurialism, culture, peace-building, activism, and community empowerment.

Dr. Brooks B. Robinson is the founder and primary contributor to the BlackEconomics.org website. He earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He obtained a master’s degree and a doctoral degree from George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. All three degrees are in the economics field. His working career spans 25 years with the U.S. government and five years with one of the world’s premier international organizations. He taught economics and business courses at the graduate and undergraduate levels. He worked in Africa, Asia, and the U.S. and traveled six of the globe’s seven continents. He founded BlackEconomics.org in 2005 and has written and spoken on numerous Black economics topics.

Attorney, author, and activist Malik Zulu Shabazz is a former leader of the New Black Panther Party (NBPP). As of 2013, he is the national president of Black Lawyers for Justice, which he co-founded in 1996. The organization advocates for victims of constitutional rights violations and other injustices specific to Black people.

Ida Hakim formed Caucasians United For Reparations and Emancipation (CURE) to promote the idea of reparations to fellow white Americans as a form of redemption.

Charles Barron is an activist and politician currently serving in the New York City Council, representing Brooklyn’s 42nd district. He previously held the same seat from 2002 to 2013 and served in the New York Assembly from the 60th district between 2015 and 2022.

Raymond Arnold Winbush (a.k.a. Tikari Bioko) is a scholar and activist known for his “systems-thinking approaches to understanding the impact of racism/white supremacy on the global African community,” according to Academic Influence.