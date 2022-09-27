Mike Epps And Wife Kyra Launch New ‘Buying Back The Block’ TV Show

Comedian and actor Mike Epps and his wife Kyra have announced they have an upcoming show about real estate on HGTV called “Buying Back the Block.” Kyra, who also has a background in entertainment as a TV producer, announced the pending series in a recent Instagram post.

“We’ve been fixing houses the last two summers. Now excited to say this time around its going to be on @hgtv wow wow wow! Our show- ‘Buying Back the Block’ coming Spring 23’,” Kyra wrote in the caption of a photo of her and Epps.

“The Upshaws” star also posted a photo of himself working on a property renovation with a caption that seemed to confirm his wife’s words. “Tear the roof off this mutha,” Epps said in the caption and tagged HGTV.

Since Kyra’s post tags Indianapolis, Indiana as the location, which is where her superstar husband hails from, the IndyStar reported it believes the show will be based there.

It’s not a stretch to make that assumption as Epps has been an outspoken advocate of buying back one’s block. He also put action behind his words in 2020 when he purchased a property in his hometown and renovated it, then used it to house family and friends.



Are you interested in getting smart on Life Insurance?

No Doctor Visit Required, Get Policy for as low as $30 per Month

Click here to take the next step

“A lot of people claim a Hood a city or a block but don’t own it this is my block in Indiana the before and after with family and friends in the homes,” Mike Epps wrote in an August 2020 Instagram post that showed the before and after of the property.

Epps’ caption continued, “they movin us out of our community’s at a rapid pace. In the enter city’s I been arrested in this hood a thousand times and lost a many friends to violence and drugs in this nieborhood was a full crack house in the 80’s and 90’s look at it now God Is Good I tell all the youngsters to invest in real estate it will take care of you !!!”

One Twitter user expressed their excitement at the upcoming show.

“I am so happy to see this kind of content. We need more of this instead of TV that just entertains. Let’s learn! Thank you @TheRealMikeEpps,” @ThePodcast4Us tweeted.

I am so happy to see this kind of content. We need more of this instead of TV that just entertains. Let's learn! Thank you @TheRealMikeEpps

Mike Epps And Wife Kyra Announce New HGTV Series ‘Buying Back The Block’https://t.co/YznIE0IYVs — The Black Nonprofit & Biz Podcast (@ThePodcast4Us) September 15, 2022

The Epps have been dating since 2017 and married since 2019. They share two children.

PHOTO: Mike Epps and Kyra Robinson arrive at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards, March 30, 2019 in Los Angeles. ( Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)