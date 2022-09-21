5 Things To Know About The NAASD Reparations Summit Planned In Atlanta Sept. 30- Oct. 1

The National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants (NAASD) is gearing up for a summit on reparations and has lined up a panel of reparations heavy hitters.

The event, the NAASD Inaugural Reparations Summit, is slated to take place Sept. 30 through Oct 1 in Atlanta.

Reparations have been heating up across the country as California has moved forward with a reparations task force to determine the need and delivery of reparations, and now Nevada is also sending a state study on reparations.

Here are five things to know about the upcoming NAASD reparations summit.

1. Reparations unity

According to the summit information, the summit will bring together an array of reparation advocates to “brainstorm, strategize, blueprint and finalize a community built reparations plan.”

2.Reparations summit speakers

The Summit will include Kamilah Moore, the chairwoman of California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations, as a panelist. Moore, 29, was elected task force chairwoman at the group’s first meeting on June 1, 2021. An attorney, she has knowledge of domestic and international human rights.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Shirley Weber, the person responsible for getting the reparations ball rolling in California. California Secretary of State Weber spearheaded the push in California for reparations. She authored California’s reparations legislation that became a first-in-the-nation state task force to agree to study and develop proposals for reparations for slavery.



The opening address will be given by John Tateishi, the former redress director of the Japanese American Citizens League and was a key figure in the campaign for reparations for the Internment of Japanese Americans. He is the author of the book “Redress: The Inside Story of the Successful Campaign for Japanese American Reparations.”

3.About NAASD

Grassroots organization, NAASD Los Angeles was founded in 2019 to forward the agenda of reparations for Black American Descendants of Chattel Slavery (BADOCS.) The group works to advance the issues that are important for BADOCS both in California and across the country.

4.Helped push lineage-based reparations

The NAASD was very vocal in urging the California Reparations Task Force to elect to deliver any reparations based on lineage rather than race. This means eligible people must prove a lineage to a former slave in the U.S. The lineage-based question was narrowly passed by a 5-4 vote on March 29.

NAASD and the Coalition for a Just and Equitable California (CJEC) have fought for more than two years to ensure that reparations signed into law in California will be paid to descendants of Black people who were victims of chattel slavery.

5. NAASD mission

In Los Angeles, the goal of NAASD is to Increase in SBA loans for BADOCS, enforce job quotas to ensure equitable workforce representation based on our percentage of the population. They also aim to end discriminatory hiring practices in all industries and to end racial based redlining and property devaluation. On a national level, the group’s mission is to encourage the “adoption of a Black agenda that includes reparations in the form of a large cash payment to Black American Descendants of Chattel Slavery, as well as large-scale initiatives targeted at this specific group,” according to its website.

