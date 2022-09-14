R&B Singer Jesse Powell, Famous For ‘You,’  Passes Away At 51

Rhythm and Blues singer-songwriter Jesse Powell died on Sept. 13 at the age of 51 at his home in Los Angeles. The cause of death has not yet been announced.

Powell is best remembered by his hit R&B ballad “You,” a ballad that featured on his self-titled debut album, which was released in 1996. The album was released by Silas Records/MCA and it also included the singles “All I Need,” “Gloria,” and “I Like It.”

“You,” however, was not released as a single until 1999 when it was also featured on Powell’s sophomore album, “‘Bout It.” At the time, the single debuted at no.14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 10. It also made it No.2 on the Billboard R&B chart, Newsweek reported.

The song was co-written by Powell with Carl Roland and produced by Roland. “You” is considered a classic R&B record about professing your devotion to a love interest, Rated R&B reported.

On the strength of “You,” the album “Bout It” was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in June 1999 for selling more than 500,000 copies.

From Gary, Indiana, Powell was the older brother of R&B singers Trina and Tamara Powell. Grammy-winner Tamara announced the news of her brother’s death in an emotional Instagram post on September 14. The post included a video of singing “You.”



She wrote: Aside from being one of the best R&B male vocalists out there, you were the best big brother ever. I loved you so much. I’m thankful that we were so close; a whole mess all the time. We absolutely adored you “Jet” & our family will not be the same without you.”

She continued, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell. He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home. The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn the tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy.”

She concluded, “Jesse loved music, and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him.”

Powell went on to release two additional albums, “JP” (2001) and “Jesse” (2003). The former album included the lead single “If I,” another fan-favorite ballad.

