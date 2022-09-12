Who Murdered Legendary Five Percenter First Born Prince Allah? 13 Things To Know About His Life And Science

First Born Prince Allah was a prominent member of the Five Percent Nation. His work with the organization and the community was legendary. Then on October 15, 2001, he was murdered.

The Five Percenters, also known as the Five Percent Nation, is a movement that believes 10 percent of the world knows the truth, and those elites opt to keep 85 percent of the world in ignorance. The remaining 5 percent — the Five Percent Nation — are out to enlighten the world. The Five Percenters was founded by former Nation of Islam member Allah the Father (formerly known as Clarence 13X) in 1964 in the Harlem section of Manhattan, New York City.

“Misrepresented in the media as a Black parallel to the Hell’s Angels, portrayed as everything from a vicious street gang to quasi- Islamic revolutionaries, The Five Percenters are a movement that began as a breakaway sect from the Nation of Islam (NOI) in the 1960s Harlem and went on to impact the formation of hip-hop,” wrote Michael Muhammad Knight in his book “Why I Am a Five Percenter.”

The teaching focus on mathematics and “science.” Part of the Five Percent philosophy is a system of understanding numbers called the Supreme Mathematics. Supreme Mathematics is used along with the Supreme Alphabet as tools to unlock the keys to reality and the universe. As Five Percenter The GZA, a member of the hip-hop group the Wu-Tang Clan, once explained, “Science is just knowledge about the natural world based on facts that’s learned through experiments and observation or study.”



Here are 13 things to know about the life and science of First Born Prince Allah.

1.Prince and his legacy

First Born Prince Allah was the third of nine First Borns exclusively selected by Allah The Father, , founder of the Five Percenters, when The Five Percenters were established during October 1964 N Mecca/Harlem.

First Born Prince Allah was responsible for educating hundreds of Gods & Earths.

2. The First Borns

First Born was the third of the exclusive and elite group of nine young Black men from Central Harlem known as the “First Borns” in the Five Percent Nation. They were all explicitly selected by Allah The Father to spread the knowledge of self and teachings of the new nation among other local youths.

3.Prince and The Brothers

When he was a teenager, Prince was also was a part of “The Brothers,” a group of 30 to 40 teens from Central Harlem. He also flew pigeons and studied martial arts, practicing on local rooftops. The Brothers” were fascinated with a local Nation of Islam minister, Malcolm X, who at the time headed the famed Harlem Temple No. 7 Mosque.

4. Who were the Brothers

Although the media discredited their efforts and labeled them “The Harlem Blood Brothers Hate Gang,” The Brothers often worked in the community helping to keep kids off the streets and doing activities such as martial arts. But, according to FivePercentMedia.com, there was a”mass media propaganda campaign” against the Brothers that alleged that “they indiscriminately assaulted and murdered Caucasians who ventured into Harlem.” It is reported that the Brothers are mentioned in “The Autobiography of Malcolm X.”

5.Prince had a Malcolm X connection

The Brothers would regularly witness Minister Malcolm X deliver his riveting speeches on the Harlem streets or at the Nation of Islam’s Temple No. 7 (which was then located at 102 W. 116th Street) during the late 1950s and early 1960s.

They also attended Malcolm’s Organization of Afro-American Unity gatherings at the Audubon Ballroom and the Hotel Teresa.

On April 13, 1964, along with his cousin Eye God Allah (William Craig) and several other “Brothers,” Prince, then known as Al-Jabbar, saw Malcolm X depart from Hotel Theresa in Harlem as he headed to JFK Airport in preparation to do his hajj in Mecca, according to FivePercentMedia.com. Malcolm X had already parted ways with the Nation of Islam.

6.Prince: youth leader

Prince and the other Brother taught martial arts to local youths. The teachings were not only to occupy the local youth, but according to reports, to teach them self defense against police as the problem of police brutality was a major issue in the area at the time.

The Brothers also encouraged the youth not to eat pork and to study their history and teach it to others.

“We were already teaching before meeting The Father,” Prince once recalled. “He chose the First Borns by how fast we learned our lessons and how many people we taught.”

7. Prince: community leader

Prince became attracted to the teachings of Allah The Father and was one of the first members of the newly formed Five Percent Nation. As such, Allah The Father named him one of the First Borns.

The First Borns were very instrumental to the development of the Five Percenters as they were charged with reaching out to the youth to become members.

8.Prince: teacher

Besides learning the teachings and science of the Five Percent Nation, Prince was heavily influenced by orthodox Islam and even mastered the Arabic language, according to FivePercentMeida.com He conducted classes at the Allah School In Mecca, teaching others how to read and write Arabic.

“One must learn and comprehend the Arabic language to be able to read and understand The Holy Quran in its purest form,” Prince once explained. “If not, you’ll be reading someone else’s understanding of it.”

9.The death of Prince

In 2001 First Born Prince Allah had an altercation with a fellow Five Percent member God Kalm. God Kalm allegedly attacked Pince, who used a wheelchair at the time, Knight wrote in his book “Why I Am a Five Percenter.” Prince shot Kalim in what witnesses described as self-defense. Kalm survived.

10. Retaliation?

Later in 2001, Prince was shot to death as he left his apartment. While no one is sure who shot and killed Prince, many believed that it was God Kalm.

11. God Kalm missing

After the death of Prince, God Kalm left town, as was never again seen, according to Knight. Many believe that Kalm remains “hidden out of harms’ reach of Allah’s army.”

12. Prince remember for words of wisdom

One person recalled Prince consistently stressing that “one teaches best what one practices most.”

At the 20th anniversary of his death, in 2021, some remembered how “deep and scientific he got once he started ‘building.’ Studying and teaching deep sciences for nearly four decades ensures that Prince perhaps is one of the most influential Five Percenters ever, having influenced thousands,” FivePercentMedia.com reported.

13. A funeral for a Prince

Prince was laid to rest on October 22nd, 2001, and the ceremony was recorded by our brother Black Seed Rasheen Allah of Medina.

Prince’s funeral brought together Muslims and Five Percenters, who normally did not mingle. Prince was known not only as a Muslim but especially as “the Sunni God.”

First Born Prince Allah homegoing, Oct. 22, 2001, screenshot, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thR2aY9SlQU