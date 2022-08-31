New RICO In Atlanta: 26 Members Of ‘Drug Rich’ Gang Indicted For Allegedly Robbing Celebrity Homes, Other Crimes

There has been a rash of home invasions of celebrity homes over the span of four years in Atlanta. It turns out there was one gang behind them all, said local police.

On Aug. 29, 26 alleged gang members were indicted on RICO charges for Atlanta-area home invasions targeting Mariah Carey and other celebs.

RICO stands for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. It is a federal law that allows for prosecution and civil penalties for racketeering activity. It was originally used in the 1970s to prosecute the Mafia and others involved in ongoing organized crime.

The “Drug Rich” gang allegedly targeted high-profile celebrities and wealthy homeowners around the Atlanta area, including Mariah Carey, Atlanta Falcons player Calvin Ridley, Atlanta United Goalkeeper Brad Guza, and Marlo Hampton from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The individuals named in the indictment are alleged members of a hybrid gang known as the Drug Rich Gang which includes members from the Gangster Disciples, the Bloods, and the Crips, WSBTV reported.

The robberies first began in 2017. Prosecutors said the gang has targeted at least six homes in 2022.

The 26 members were indicted on criminal charges related to the home invasions, along with kidnappings, armed robberies, shootings, aggravated assault, theft by receiving, terroristic threats, false imprisonment and more, according to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.



Willis said the 220-count indictment represents 16 victims in Fulton County and 16 incidents of violence dating to 2018.

At least 88 of the charges are related to a 2021 incident where eight alleged gang members broke into a home, pulled a 16-year-old girl out of a shower and threatened to harm the girl if her mother didn’t give them valuables, WBSTV reported.

“I have a message today that you will hear repeated time and time again,” Willis said at a press conference. “If you thought Fulton was a good country to bring your crime to, to bring your violence to, you are wrong, and you are going to suffer consequences, and today is the start of some of those consequences.”

Victims seemed to be targeted via social media, as the gang members looked for social media posts that displayed wealth, CNN reported.

“I do have a message for the public,” she said. “Where it is kind of fun to put your things on social media and show off, unfortunately, these gangs are becoming more savvy, more sophisticated in the way that they target you,” Willis said.

Part of the evidence used against the gang were lyrics from songs they posted on social media, said Willis, noting the phrases “me and my crew out striking in all black,” “send me the drop, we’ll kick in the house” and “if we steal a car, we gonna take off the tag” were proof of an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.

Photo: Marlo Hampton attends a tribute to Whitney Houston, Feb. 7, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Invision/AP) / Mariah Carey attends The GLAAD Media Awards, May 1, 2016 in NYC (Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx) / Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, Sept. 26, 2021(AP Photo/Adam Hunger) / Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, May 2, 2022 (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)