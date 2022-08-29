Biden Advisor Trey Baker Leaving White House For Law Firm, Helped Black American Outreach

Blaxit from President Joe Biden’s White House continues. Over the last few months, the administration has seen a number of key Black staffers quit. The latest is Biden advisor Trey Baker, who recently announced he would be leaving his post as senior White House adviser for public engagement to join a private law firm.

Biden is having difficulty keeping Black staffers in the White House. Since December 2021, the administration has lost 21 Black staffers. The first significant resignation came in December 2021, when Vice President Kamala Harris’ senior adviser and chief spokesperson Symone Sanders left and took a job at MSNBC. A flood of staffers leaving followed. White House senior aides Tina Flournoy, Ashley Etienne, Vincent Evans, and public engagement head Cedric Richmond have left.

The exodus has become known as “Blaxit.” And more have left since.

Baker was one of Biden’s longest-serving aides, having worked on Biden’s presidential campaign. he served as the national director for African American Engagement during Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign for which he managed the campaign’s outreach plan to Black voters.

Baker played a key role in reaching out to Black voters for the Democrats. In the last presidential election carried more than 90 percent of the Black vote. Once joining the administration, Baker worked as a bridge between the White House and Black voters. He will now become a partner at Barnes & Thornburg in Washington, The Hill reported.

Before his time with President Biden, he worked as the city manager of Grenada, Miss., and previously served as legislative assistant and counsel to Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.).

In a statement provided to theGrio, NAACP President Derrick Johnson recalled working with Baker to get out the Black vote, “Trey has long been a strong and consistent partner for the NAACP. We’ve worked closely on issues ranging from student loan forgiveness to voting rights and will miss Trey’s steady leadership.”

Baker graduated from Tougaloo College in 2006, earning a B.A. in political science. Baker is also a University of Denver Sturm College of Law graduate, obtaining his degree in 2009.

Photo: Trey Baker, left, and then-presidential candidate Vice President Joe Biden sing during services at New Hope Baptist Church, March 8, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)