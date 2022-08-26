Former Home Malcolm X Shared With Brother Wilfred Being Excavated, Turned Into Museum

A group of archeologists began digging at one of the former homes of iconic revolutionary Malcolm X last month in preparation for turning it into a museum.

Located at 4336 Williams St. in Inkster, Michigan, which is about 30 minutes from Detroit, the home was finally recognized by the National Register of Historic Places in 2021 after years of advocacy by preservationists and historians, The Observer reported.

“For eight years we fought with the city to get the house,” Aaron Sims, founder of Project We Hope Dream and Believe (PWHDAB), told WDIV. “When he came here, he was Malcom Little and he made his transition from Malcolm Little to Malcolm X at this house.”

The excavation team from Wayne State University released a statement noting they were looking forward to doing the work in hopes of gaining “historical insights” about the property.

“We hope (the excavations) will provide historical insights into the home and neighborhood Malcolm lived in,” the team said in a press release.

Malcolm X resided at the house in the 1950s with his older brother, Wilfred, and sister-in-law Ruth, the Michigan Chronicle reported. It is one of only two homes the revolutionary leader lived in that is still standing.

“We’re hoping to find something maybe linked to the Little family or Malcolm X himself,” Wayne State professor Tareq Ramadan said.

PWHDAB received a grant of $380,850 to preserve and renovate the home in 2021. It is a task they are happy to complete.

“We are hopeful to transform this place and to cement Malcolm’s legacy here in Inkster for the world to see,” Dr. Ramadan told WXYZ.

PHOTO: Members from Project We Dream Hope And Believe (PWDHAB) stand in front of Malcolm X’s former home, which they received nearly $400.00 to preserve. Photo Courtesy of PWDHAB.