Biden Government Pulls ‘This You?’ On MAGA, Exposes Millions Of Forgiven PPP Loans Distributed To Members Of Congress

After conservative critics called President Joe Biden “unfair” for canceling student debt with a policy that will forgive up to $20,000 in loans per borrower, the White House responded by exposing millions of dollars in forgiven covid relief loans given to members of Congress.

Frequent Biden critic Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) criticized President Joe Biden’s decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people, as did other House Republicans including Rep. Vern Buchanan (Fla.), Rep. Markwayne Mullin (Okla.), Rep. Kevin Hern (Okla.), Rep. Mike Kelly (Pa.) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.).

“For our government just to say ok your debt is completely forgiven … it’s completely unfair,” she said in an interview with Newsmax.

The White House Twitter account reminded Rep. Greene that she was the beneficiary of the Paycheck Protection Program, established by former President Donald Trump during the covid-19 pandemic to help small businesses.

“Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven,” the White House wrote with a clip of Greene. Greene’s company, Taylor Commercial Inc., had the federal government loans forgiven in the early months of the Covid pandemic, according to ProPublica.

Philip Lewis, a Detroit native and senior front page editor at Huffington Post, got 104,000 likes when he tweeted the “this you?” meme.



“The White House Twitter account pulling a ‘this you?'” Lewis wrote.

The catchphrase “This You?” or “Ain’t This You?” is usually used on Twitter to call out the hypocrisy of a certain tweet with a screenshot of a past tweet. Popular examples are typically targeted at politicians, brands and celebrities, according to KnowYourMeme.

Greene said the new loan forgiveness policy is unfair to taxpayers who will have to pay off the student debt. The timing is not coincidental, she added. It’s about a Biden administration agenda to win votes in November.

The White House called out other Republicans critical of the student loan forgiveness. Vern Buchanan (R-FL) had more than $2.3 million in PPP loans forgiven, the White House said. Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) had $1.4 million+ in PPP loans forgiven;.Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK) had more than $1 million in PPP loans forgiven and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) had $482,321 in PPP loans forgiven.

Biden also had a tweet of his own in response to the criticism. “I will never apologize for helping America’s middle class – especially not to the same folks who voted for a $2 trillion tax cut for the wealthy and giant corporations that racked up the deficit,” he tweeted on Thursday.

To those Republicans in Congress who believe student debt shouldn’t be forgiven:



Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also called Biden’s student debt cancellation a “wildly unfair redistribution of wealth toward high-earning people…Democrats’ student loan socialism is a slap in the face to working Americans who sacrificed to pay their debt or made different career choices to avoid debt.”

Sen. Ted Cruz said the policy was illegal and insane.

“We have the highest inflation in 40 years/highest gas prices ever, but Biden wants to spend even more at the expense of hard-working Americans,” he tweeted. “The middle class will be stuck with the bill – it’s debt transfer. This is just a Hail Mary before midterms.”

Photos: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) speaks with her “Trump Won” face mask pulled down below her mouth on the House floor, Jan. 3, 2021. (Erin Scott/Pool via AP) / Rep. Vern Buchanan ( R-Fla.) campaigns in Sarasota, Florida, October 2020 (Chris O’Meara, AP)