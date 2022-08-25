Critics Get White Creator Of AI Rapper Robot Dropped From Label For N-Word Lyrics: Is Drill Rap Worse?

On Aug. 12, Capitol Records was touting the fact that they had made the first-ever signing of a virtual rap artist. Then two weeks later the label announced it had dropped the robot rapper FN Mek and issued an apology to the Black community.

FN Meka is a robot rapper mostly generated by a computer other than a voice based on a real human, Newsweek reported. Meka was developed in 2019 by Anthony Martini, who is white, and Brandon Le of the company Factory New. The rapper, which uses artificial intelligence, was an instant social media success, gaining more than 10.3 million followers and over a billion views on TikTok. Meka’s voice is most supplied by rapper Kyle the Hooligan, as revealed by Genius’s Jacques Morel.

Following the backlash of its singing, Capitol issued a statement about canceling the contract.

“We offer our deepest apologies to the Black community for our insensitivity in signing this project without asking enough questions about equity and the creative process behind it,” the label said.

According to Variety, the statement also read:

“CMG has severed ties with the FN Meka project, effective immediately. We offer our deepest apologies to the Black community for our insensitivity in signing this project without asking enough questions about equity and the creative process behind it. We thank those who have reached out to us with constructive feedback in the past couple of days — your input was invaluable as we came to the decision to end our association with the project.”



There were several reasons why many thought FN Meka was a bad idea. For one, it uses AI, which has been proven to have racist overtones. In several studies, AI identified Black people as primates.

Another reason, many blasted the stereotypical image of FN Meka. He looks like a cyborg with green hair and glowing green lights for eyes. He has lots of tattoos, wears a massive gold chain, and has a hand made of gold.

But one of the main reasons was that the robot rapper used the n-word in one of its songs. While it just released a new single called “Florida Water” featuring Gunna, Meka’s 2019 song “Moonwalkin” uses the n-word. This caused a major controversy after users found out that no one on the team behind FN Meka was Black, BET reported.

Meet Anthony Martini he’s behind the creation of white AI rapper #FNMeka along with Chris and Brandon Le.



This character mocks Black music, he’s insulting, uses the n-word sadly much like some artist now.



I knew when 2Pac was placed as a hologram the disrespect was out of hand pic.twitter.com/LOH3Io4HUG — TBMW (@TBMW8) August 24, 2022

The lyrics to “Moonwalkin'” read:

Ion see no niggas like we playing ice hockey is a wild thing for an AI created by white people to say. https://t.co/Wrk5BcIIF1 — De Vuelta al Grind 📍✈️🇲🇽✈️🇨🇦✈️🇩🇴✈️🇨🇴 (@feoflvco) August 23, 2022

While the use of the n-word by Meka caused a scandal for Capitol Records, some observers wonder if drill rap is worse.

Drill music, which some critics say glorifies killing, has led to the death of several drill rappers. The rap genre’s name even references killing–drill as in shooting someone. Some cities, such as New York City, are considering putting a ban on drill. Several veteran hip-hop artists have spoken out against drill.

Dr. Wesley Muhammad, a student minister in the Nation of Islam, recently said, The difference between drill music today and so-called gangsta rap of the 90s [is] most of that gangsterism was studio. Most of the gangster rappers weren’t gangster before they got in the studio.”

Muhammad continued, “They were handed a script and they morphed into gangsterism as a performance. With drill music, the death is real. The blood feud is real and it’s hard to tell is life imitating art or art imitating life.”

AI RAPPERS UP NEXT‼️



One of Capitol Records’ newest signees is @fnmeka, a rapper created from artificial intelligence pic.twitter.com/RX8XolmFNw — RemixdMag (@RemixdMag) August 21, 2022

Unsurprisingly, the "AI rapper" FN MEKA was just a bunch of tech bros exploiting an actual rapper and not paying them. https://t.co/0LLDFU7qV0 pic.twitter.com/nUCUWDoZKX — Jackson Palmer (@ummjackson) August 24, 2022

Image: FN Meka, Capitol Records