NAACP President Derrick Johnson Goes After Biden: Only Canceling $10K Of Student Debt Is Bad Policy

President Joe Biden unveiled a plan to cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for qualifying students. The intended measure will include $10,000 in loan forgiveness for borrowers who make less than $125,000 annually. It all goes through, it would be the largest loan forgiveness of student loans per borrower in history, The Hill reported. The plan also includes an extension of the payment pause for at least four months.

The president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Derrick Johnson, has blasted the plan, saying it doesn’t go far enough.

According to Johnson, the policy will leave Black people behind. Black students hold a disproportionate amount of the student loan debt.

“Black Americans have been disproportionately devastated by student loan debt. Four years after graduating, they hold an average of almost $53,000 in debt, almost double the $28,000 average White Americans hold. And they typically end up owing 6% more than they initially borrowed, while White borrowers owe 10% less. Canceling just $10,000 of debt is like pouring a bucket of ice water on a forest fire. It hardly achieves anything — only making a mere dent in the problem,” Johnson and Wisdom Cole, National Director of the NAACP Youth & College Division, wrote in an opinion piece for CNN.



In a separate statement on Aug. 23, Johnson noted that the anticipated $10,000 in forgiveness for every borrower in addition to a payment pause extension is not enough, especially for Black people.

Johnson also expressed his thoughts on Twitter.

“If student debt repayments can be paused over and over and over again, there’s no reason why the President cannot cancel a minimum of $50,000,” he tweeted.

Others agreed

“I want the Black people who are congratulating Biden for 10k, possibly 20k, in debt forgiveness to know that they should feel entitled to better given the country — the richest nation in the world — was built on slavery. The first universities were built on slave labor,” tweeted Charles Preston of Injustice Watch.

I want the Black people who are congratulating Biden for 10k, possibly 20k, in debt forgiveness to know that they should feel entitled to better given the country — the richest nation in the world — was built on slavery. The first universities were built on slave labor. — Charles Preston (@_CharlesPreston) August 24, 2022

Even amongst those small number of Blacks that went to college the default rate was 32 percent in 2017. This does nothing to fix their credit. Nor is it clear if it applies if the debt has been moved to a secondary credit collection agency. pic.twitter.com/SUp9pqpHTJ — Antonio Moore (@tonetalks) August 24, 2022

Johnson said that if the Administration wanted to empower Black people, he would should push for other legislation.

“The senate’s failure to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act failed to save Black lives. President Biden’s decision on student debt cannot become the latest example of a policy that has left Black people – especially Black women – behind,” Johnson added in his statement.

“This is not how you treat Black voters who turned out in record numbers and provided 90 percent of their vote to once again save democracy in 2020,” he concluded.

BIDEN: IT'S TIME FOR THE PAYMENTS TO RESUME — Breaking Market News (@breakingmkts) August 24, 2022

97% of PPP loans, which totaled $800 bn, won’t have to be repaid.



Apparently, Jared Kushner, Paul Pelosi, & Kim Kardashian are more worthy of loan forgiveness than the children of middle class, working class and poor Americans who had to take out debt to afford college. https://t.co/lWG5JaRda3 pic.twitter.com/0JtWTr9Age — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) August 23, 2022

Asked if his student debt forgiveness plan is "unfair to people who paid their student loans," Pres. Biden says, "Is it fair to people who in fact do not own multi-billion dollar businesses to see one of these guys getting all the tax credits? Is that fair? What do you think?" pic.twitter.com/ShcvKWYGcq — ABC News (@ABC) August 24, 2022

JUST IN: Cost of the President's student debt cancellation plan may cost taxpayers an average of $2,000, per CNBC. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) August 24, 2022

Mitch McConnell: "Biden’s student loan socialism is a slap in the face to every family who sacrificed to save for college, every graduate who paid their debt, & every American who chose a certain career path or volunteered to serve in our Armed Forces.. to avoid taking on debt" — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) August 24, 2022

90% of Black students and 72% of Latino students borrow money to attend college, and 20 years after their first loans both groups still owe more than 80% of the balance https://t.co/zxrzbKdwWK — derecka (@dereckapurnell) August 24, 2022

NEW: Biden announces $10,000 federal student loan cancellation per student making $125K or less per year.



– 4-month extension of the student loan pause

– This pause will be the final one

– Repayments to restart in Jan

– Additional $10K canceled for Pell grant recipients pic.twitter.com/1LR17w3x2Z — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 24, 2022

The Biden administration answers some of the questions about the student loan announcement, including “Isn’t this unfair to all those borrowers who paid down their debt, making sacrifices along the way?” pic.twitter.com/LHqcRa910a — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 24, 2022

My mentor would tell me that Black people don’t feel entitled enough when you look at the history. We’re paying for college after our grandparents endured Jim Crow, redlining. We’re paying after slavery and during mass incarceration. We’re the most burdened with debt. — Charles Preston (@_CharlesPreston) August 24, 2022

please Joe. we ain’t made a payment in 3 years. i don’t even have my login anymore! — unique! (@lalecox) August 24, 2022

I cried today on a very official phone call when I heard that the simulation #s showed that around 500k Black people would be moved from negative to positive net wealth https://t.co/1ryXVRvESQ — Dominique Baker (@bakerdphd) August 24, 2022

Missing in the conversation on @POTUS student debt forgiveness. About half the 27.5 million US households with student debt are people who did not finish college. Of those 13.9 million households, roughly 4.6 million will now be debt free. This isn't about helping the privileged. — William E. Spriggs (@WSpriggs) August 24, 2022

Those who tried college but didn't graduate, have lower incomes. Great work from my @HowardEcon colleague @GEDanielsJr , @HowardUGESA Jeffrey Galloway and @SFSU @VenooKakar using the Survey of Consumer Finance to explain who holds student debt.https://t.co/5muLftVruP pic.twitter.com/tM9PF1oPCm — William E. Spriggs (@WSpriggs) August 24, 2022

Photo: NAACP President Derrick Johnson poses for a photo on Jan. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)