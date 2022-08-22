Black Male Mental Health Advocate Breaks Down Why Controversial TikTok Therapist Was Terminated: APA Code of Ethics

A therapist named Shabree Rawls went on a TikTok rant recently about Black men failing to address their mental health concerns by not seeking out professionals. Now she has become the latest person to lose their job over a TikTok posting.

“TikTok got me fired” has been trending and Rawls knows all too well. She is no longer working at Grow Well Cleveland following a video she posted on Aug. 13 to her nearly 150,000 followers. In the video, Rawls told Black men to “expand their emotional vocabulary” and stressed that they go to therapy.

“Y’all think b*ches just be talking in ya’ll ear just to be f*ing talking; we don’t. Y’all think b*ches just wanna argue with y’all because y’all refuse to expand your emotional vocabulary; we don’t,” said Rawls, who said her clientele is 90 percent Black men. “It’s to provide clarity for both us and y’all dusty b*ches.”

A clinician claiming that 90% of her clients are Black men, makes a video and posts it to social media, condescendingly calling her Black male clients, dusty b*tches, sad motherf*ckers, emotionally unintelligent, ho’s, and other pejoratives, and y’all mad that she got fired? pic.twitter.com/s4iJTk6Mx9 — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 21, 2022

People started calling her out on Twitter, and in fact, one Tweet included her name and job information. This information was soon picked up by some media outlets which ran with the story.



But the incident hasn’t made Rawls shy away from posting on social media. She went back online, this time posting a video about being fired and baking one particular media outlet. According to Rawls, as soon as the video went viral she was almost immediately “without employment.” She also said she began to be attacked online.

“It turned into a crusade to attack this Black woman who serves the Black community,” she said.

She said that she no longer has employment because people had to contact “massa.”

She later said, “Y’all attack me for wanting better for y’all.”

Others, however, say it wasn’t the fact that her original video went viral or that it was picked up by the media, but the content of the video that got Rawls pink-slipped.

Pay attention to who comes to the aid of the fired therapist who betrayed 90% of her clients who were Black men. She expected the journalist to come to her "to get her side of the story" before writing the article. Ummm, wasn't the Tiktok her side of the story? — Dr. Deborah Jenkins (@DvineExpression) August 21, 2022

“This is such a dangerous pop culture articulation of Black male mental health issues” tweeted Dr. Tommy J. Curry, chair of Temple University’s Black Males Studies program. “Pathologizing & speaking down to patients struggling to find words for trauma is not best practice in any literature I have read. This shaming tactic is why many BM don’t pursue therapy.”

This is such a dangerous pop culture articulation of Black male mental health issues. Pathologizing & speaking down to patients struggling to find words for trauma is not best practice in any literature I have read. This shaming tactic is why many BM don't pursue therapy. https://t.co/tSgHKoQOFg — Prof. TJCurry Ph.D MPH (@DrTJC) August 15, 2022

I'm a REAL therapist who did NOT defend her! I've dealt w her type before. That's why she is so dangerous! Imagine her BM clients! She could have done some major damage. She needs to go work some place where she won't come into contact with people! GLAD SHE'S GONE!👋🏽 https://t.co/U0wOABy0le — JusMight 👊🏽🔥🪓🔪💯 (@jagoasquarenun) August 21, 2022

“Thread; I see a lot of confusion regarding why this therapist was fired. Here are some considerations – including the APA’s Code of Ethics which she was professionally responsible for adhering,” Crinkle Speaks tweeted.

🧵Thread; I see a lot of confusion regarding why this therapist was fired.



Here are some considerations – including the APA's Code of Ethics which she was professionally responsible for adhering. https://t.co/ED0zE17md9 — Crinkle Speaks (@CrinkleSpeaks) August 21, 2022

She did breached in a few areas. You can find the full document here: https://t.co/02yVVaiZoK



The main area where a number of her videos were found to be in breach – was the basis of discrimination. — Crinkle Speaks (@CrinkleSpeaks) August 21, 2022

Black men defending themselves is NOT an attack.



We are so pathologised to a point that even us saying "hey don't call me that" is seen as an attack. — Crinkle Speaks (@CrinkleSpeaks) August 23, 2022

The American Psychological Association issues an “Ethical Principles of Psychologists and Code of Conduct.”

According to the APA, “Psychologists uphold professional standards of conduct, clarify their professional roles and obligations, accept appropriate responsibility for their behavior, and seek to manage conflicts of interest that could lead to exploitation or harm.”

The code of ethics applies only to work-related, professional activities including research, teaching, counseling, psychotherapy, and consulting.

A female therapist reported her lol. https://t.co/XkJ8DQ3g4F — #Jorginho/MountOut🇿🇦🇵🇸 (@ANiggaDownBad) August 21, 2022

Another black female professional reported this "therapist" for violating her duty and role, but according to her, she got fired because she's a black woman…make it make sense. — 🗣️A Voice of Reason 🇬🇧 (@InTheWoke2020s) August 20, 2022

You go out of your way to report a woman who is out of hours but do you call out violent misogyny on the internet by men in your own country? https://t.co/s0GCrDUcG5 — Mel Chapo (@_melchapo_) August 21, 2022

As someone who has limited resources to access mental health services provided by Black women, I just wanted to shout out @_MoanAhLisa for working tirelessly to get one of the very few Black therapists fired. Let’s hope no one kills themselves in the process. Thanks for nothing! — thiccen nugget (@rihannas_bunion) August 20, 2022

Photo: Therapist Shabree Rawls in a TikTok video. (Photo: TikTok / @unusuallybree)