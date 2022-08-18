Pastor Scolds Congregation For Not Buying Him A Luxury Movado Watch: ‘You Can Now Get A Movado Watch At Sam’s’

Carlton Funderburke, senior pastor at Church at the Well in Kansas City, Missouri, was expecting his congregation to buy him a luxury Movado watch. When they didn’t he spent his sermon chastising them. During the Aug. 7 sermon, Funderburke blasted his congregation for not buying him the watch. He called them “poor, broke, busted and disgusted.” He later apologized, but his “broke” sermon had already gone viral on social media.

😑Damn yall's salvation or your liberation, where's my Movado broke captive;



A Kansas City Pastor is currently going viral for going off on his congregation for not honoring him with a new watch! pic.twitter.com/a07OHsB5w2 — 💪🏾Kelly✊🏿👊🏿👌🏿⚖-🏴‍☠ThePriceOfFreedomIsDeath (@kellyClarence1) August 16, 2022

“This is how I know you’re still poor, broke, busted and disgusted because of how you’ve been honoring me. I’m not worth your McDonald’s money? I’m not worth your Red Lobster money? I ain’t worth your St. John Knits — y’all can’t afford nohow. I ain’t worth y’all Louis Vuitton? I ain’t worth your Prada? I’m not worth your Gucci?” he said, NBC News reported.

He said he asked his congregation for the watch a year ago and he “still ain’t got it.”

Funderburke reminded the congregation that a Movado watch can be bought at the discount shopping chain Sam’s Club.

It all seemed like the church scene right out of the 1996 comedy film “Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood.” In the scene, a scandalous preacher is not only opening flirting with the women in his choir, but he is urging his congregation to donate large amounts of money to the church. “No questions, just give the money,” he directed.



Then on Aug. 16, Funderburke issued an apology video for his “inexcusable” remarks. “Though there is context behind the content of the clip, no context will suffice to explain the hurt and anguish caused by my words. I’ve spoken to those I am accountable to and have received their correction and instruction,” he said. “I have also privately apologized to our church, who has extended their love and support to me.”

Funderburke said his behavior during the sermon “does not reflect my heart or my sentiment toward God’s people, yet, that’s not discernible in the clip,” NewsOne reported.

He continued, “Therefore, I offer this sincere apology to you today,” he continued. “No context could erase the words I used. I apologize to all the people that have been hurt or angered or anyhow damaged by my words. For those who know and love me, thank you for your support. For those who now know me because of this video clip, I regret that your first impression of me is one of anger, hate, and resentment.”

