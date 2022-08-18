Still Beautiful: Black Women Locked Up In The Pen Find Admirers Online

For people who want to hook up with women in prison, there is an abundance of online websites such as womenbehindbars.com, convictpenpal.com and cagedladies.com. Believe it or not, it s not hard for imprisoned women to find “love” with folks on the outside. There have been more than a few Black women locked up in the pen who find admirers online.

picture of women in the feds is going viral on social media. pic.twitter.com/skTx8ESLfd — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 16, 2022

The imprisonment rate for African-American females is nearly twice that of white females as of 2020. But there has been a sharp decline from 2000 when Black women were six times more likely to be imprisoned. Black women’s imprisonment rate has decreased by 68 percent, while white women’s rate has increased by 12 percent, according to the Sentencing Project.

In 2021, a young Black woman Nyla Murrell-French was nicknamed “Prison Bae” after a prison photo of her went viral. The 22-year-old was serving a seven-year prison sentence at an adult detention center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for stabbing a woman in the neck during a 2018 gas station altercation, the New York Post reported.

Despite her crime, her photos online garnered tens of thousands of likes and she started to get digital marriage proposals and vows to lavish her with monetary gifts, the New York Post reported.



“Thanks for the support,” she wrote online, and added her JPay prison money-wiring information.

Besides the sexual attention Black female inmates get behind bars, for the most part, society forgets about imprisoned women and their plight, writes Dr. Michele Bratcher Goodwin in Just Security. Goodwin is a chancellor’s professor at the University of California, Irvine, and director of the Center for Biotechnology & Global Health Policy.

“Institutional and infrastructural violence against women, particularly women of color (is rife) in and by the criminal justice system,” Goodwin wrote.

Goodwin continued, “That is, playing off mainstage, relegated to the corner of another theater is an all too common but far less visible drama: women caught within the clutches of a broken or intentional criminal justice system, which ignores them as victims and survivors.”

Goodwin argued that police violence against Black women is not given as much attention.

“The inescapable reality is that women remain unseen and ignored as targets of police violence, as a growing part of America’s mass incarcerated populations, as mothers in the criminal justice system, and as victims of state violence behind bars,” wrote Goodwin. She noted that the U.S. incarcerates more women than any other country in the world.

