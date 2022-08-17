Aug. 15 Declared Nipsey Hussle Day In LA,  Actress Lauren London Speaks At Hollywood Walk of Fame Event

Hip-hop artist and activist Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed on March 31, 2019, in front of a store he owned, Marathon Clothing store in South Central Los Angeles. Many looked up to him for his Black youth and community empowerment efforts. The late “Grinding All My Life” artist was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 15, which would have been the rapper’s 37th birthday.

Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, posthumously received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Aug. 15 was declared Nipsey Hussle Day in L.A. Actress Lauren London, his longtime girlfriend who shares a son with Hussle, spoke at the Hollywood Walk of Fame event. Family, friends, and fans were also in attendance.

“I think he would want everyone to remember that you can’t get to what’s possible unless you commit to moving forward,” London said. “That doesn’t mean forgetting where you’ve come from, but it requires acknowledging the reality you were born into and the power you have to change that reality for the better.”

Lauren London speaks at Nipsey Hussle’s ceremony to star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame pic.twitter.com/PX8NW9AiQP — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 15, 2022

Hussle’s star is on Hollywood Boulevard in front of Amoeba Music, which was streamed live on the Hollywood Walk of Fame website.



“I think I speak for the entire city of LA when I say that we’ve always known that Hussle was destined for greatness,” London said. “Nip would’ve been honored by this moment.”

She added, “So whenever you’re in the city of angels, and you see this star, I hope that it encourages you to break away from whatever might be holding you back and for you to run your marathon until God says that it’s finished.”

August 15th is now “Nipsey Hussle Day” in the City of Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/hHQlsIofqE — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 15, 2022

Nipsey received what marked the 2,729th star in the recording category on the Walk of Fame, Complex reported. At one point during the ceremony, attendees sang happy birthday to Hussle.

Celebrities such as Big Boi, Isaiah Thomas, Roddy Ricch, Russell Westbrook, and YG turned out.

The people showed up for Nipsey Hussle . . . Happy Birthday OG pic.twitter.com/8Qm9vMO3fN — Dockrocks13 (@dockrocks13) August 15, 2022

“You’ve been a pillar in our family in the community. You poured into me from day one, and I’ve always been so amazed and impressed at the example that you set,” Hussle’s sister Samantha Smith said at the ceremony.

Los Angeles officials also dedicated a new Metro station in Hyde Park in his name recently, not far from where his Marathon clothing store was located, according to Los Angeles ABC station KABC.

Aspiring artist Eric Holder Jr., an acquaintance of Hussle, was charged and found guilty of his murder on July 6. Holder’s attorney told ABC News that his client intends to appeal. He is set to be sentenced on Sept. 15, ABC News reported.

In honor of Nipsey Hussle Birthday 🎂



The day nipsey checked the paparazzi will forever be GOATED 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jxXg8s4C3X — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) August 15, 2022

Photo: Lauren London speaks onstage as Nipsey Hussle is posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of Recording on Aug. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom was a recording artist, activist, and entrepreneur. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)