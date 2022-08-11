TikTok Is Offering Resources To Black Entrepreneurs And Startups For Black Business Month: 5 Things To Know

August is Black Business Month and TikTok announced it will honor the occasion by offering exclusive resources to Black-owned entrepreneurs and startups.

1. TikTok announced it is accepting applications for the third cohort of its Support Black Business Accelerator Program.

“In honor of #BlackBusinessMonth this August, we are thrilled to announce that we are now accepting applications for the third round of our Support Black Businesses accelerator program, which is designed to elevate the voices of Black-owned businesses on TikTok through exclusive access to resources, benefits, and networking opportunities,” the company said in blog post on Monday, Aug. 8

Black Business Month is well and truly underway. @tiktok_us is now accepting applications for its third annual ‘Support Black Businesses’ accelerator program.



https://t.co/gmcfIEfIf6 — POCIT (@pocintech) August 10, 2022

The four-week training program was launched in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd. Like so many other companies, TikTok pledged to do more to combat racial inequity and injustice.

2. The program aims to support Black businesses, entrepreneurs, creators and influencers on their journey to success.

“During the four-week virtual training, selected participants will receive exclusive access to business resources and benefits and join a community of like-minded founders and owners to connect, support, learn and uplift one another,” the blog post says.

“At TikTok, we believe the Black business community must be seen and heard, and it’s our mission to embrace and empower these voices,” the Support Black Business webpage states.



Are you interested in getting smart on Life Insurance?

No Doctor Visit Required, Get Policy for as low as $30 per Month

Click here to take the next step

3. The program offers several benefits for participants.

Benefits of the program include: a custom 4-week virtual training to accelerate your business on TikTok; free ad credits towards your campaigns; coaching from TikTok advisor and small business creators; inspiring speaker events, peer networking and community support; promotional opportunities for TikTok to feature your business; exclusive TikTok swag and more.

4. Some of the past program participants have touted its effectiveness.

“The TikTok Support Black Businesses Program has had a significant impact on our business,” said a 2021 participant named Sahr, the CEO of Love You Cookie. “Not only did the program give us national exposure, it also gave us the tools and the resources to succeed on TikTok.”

Join a network of Black-owned businesses, receive valuable coaching from TikTok advisors, and elevate your business. 📈 Learn more about our Support Black Businesses Accelerator Program and apply today: https://t.co/h8QsONmUIj pic.twitter.com/Z4yieIbLpq — TikTok for Business (@TikTokBusiness) August 8, 2022

5. There are several eligibility requirements.

Applicants must identify as a Black-owned business, be based in the U.S., offer a product or service online, have a social media presence (TikTok is not required) and commit to attending each week’s required webinar.

Applications close on Aug. 24 and the program begins on Sept. 12.

Click here to apply.

PHOTO: Courtesy of TikTok