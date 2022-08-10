Angela Yee Announces The Breakfast Club As We Know It Is Officially Over 

Angela Yee caused an uproar on Black Twitter on Tuesday, Aug. 9, when she sent a tweet about “The Breakfast Club” – the popular morning show that helped make her a household name.

“The breakfast club as you know it is officially over,” Yee tweeted and emphasized it with a hand-heart emoji.

The tweet immediately went viral and caused people to assume the show was ending. Some expressed their disappointment, while others celebrated.

“First The Bodega Boys and now The Breakfast Club? Where will we go for our culture’s news? But good luck to all in your future endeavors!” @tlc6767 replied.

“I’m not gone lie, I loved Dj Envy and Mrs. Yee but I couldn’t care less for Mr. disrespectful inconsiderate Charlamagne tha god and I am glad he is off the air,” @bj_thek1d tweeted.

“They are other trashy podcasts and blogs that are damaging for Black culture out there fren you’ll be aight,” @Lol2No tweeted.

“WELL LET’S CELEBRATE THAT!!!” @boybaie wrote.

“Oh I guess I’m the only one that’s not happy about this?? I liked the show,”@notblaccbrry reponded.

One user said the people gloating Yee’s tweet were capping for social media.

“Always funny seeing the majority of twitter act completely opposite to reality and to what people actually do and think, everyone saying shii like this for likes or to seem edgy… but reality is breakfast club has always been black folks favorite radio show, numbers don’t lie. @GmaneBoxing replied.

Some, however, called out the users taking a position on the show ending as failed comprehension.

“Reading is fundamental. Reading is essential. Reading is key. Read to understand. And any other quotes you can think of that talks about why reading comprehension is important lol,” @byLazarusSiafa tweeted. “She never said the Breakfast club was ending completely. *sigh”

“It’s only A format change. She said ‘as you know it’ not that’s it was completely over. You happy for nothing,” @moneyman_jason chimed in.

The following morning Yee confirmed the show wasn’t ending, but she was leaving to launch her own “nationally syndicated daily show” with its home network iHeartRadio.

“This is really exciting. This is something that I’ve been waiting to do for years now, since way before the pandemic,” Yee told her co-hosts Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy when the topic came up. “I had actually sat down with our big boss, Thea, and I was telling her, like, ‘Look, I really wanna have my own show.’ You know, I have my podcast’ Lip Service,’ and I was thinking I would be able to get something like a weekend situation and one day ease into having my own show again … so it’s always been a goal of mine to have that.”

Launched in 2010, The Breakfast Club reaches millions of listeners daily. It was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame and Yee reiterated the show itself isn’t going anywhere.

“They approached me at iHeart … and told me that they are gonna give me my very own show. I am going to be leaving ‘The Breakfast Club.’ You guys obviously will continue on,” Yee said. “It’ll be a different iteration of The Breakfast Club,’ but I will have my own show here at iHeart as well, so I’ll stay part of the family.”

