‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley Passes Away at 83 After Car Crash

Actor Roger E. Mosley was probably best known for his role as “TC” on the long-running television show “Magnum, P.I.” He died on Aug. 7 at the age of 83 due to injuries suffered in a car accident a week prior, according to his daughter. He was surrounded by family.

Mosley appeared in the iconic 1980s crime drama with Tom Selleck playing helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin. The show ran for eight seasons, from 1980 until 1988, The New York Post reported. Mosley was a licensed private helicopter pilot in real life.

Mosley had been paralyzed from the shoulders down and been in critical condition since the Aug. 4 crash, his daughter Ch-a Mosley wrote on Facebook.

“We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all,” his daughter said as she announced his death. “I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy, but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well, and she is in good hands. Rest easy.”

Born on December 18, 1938, in Los Angeles and grew up in the Imperial Courts public housing in the Watts neighborhood. During his acting career, he appeared in both TV and film. His most prominent film role was his 1976 starring turn as the title character in the film “Leadbelly,” a biography of the legendary Blues singer directed by Gordon Parks. Other film roles include: “The Greatest” with Muhammad Ali in 1977; “Letters From a Killer” with Patrick Swayze in 1998; and 1974’s “McQ” starring John Wayne.



Are you interested in getting smart on Life Insurance?

Click here to take the next step

He also worked continuously on television. In addition to “Magnum, P.I.,” Mosley played the role of Coach Ricketts in the 1990s sitcom “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.” He also made appearances on “Sanford and Son,” “Love Boat,” “Kojak,” “The Rockford Files,” “Starsky and Hutch,” and other TV series, CNN reported.

He came out of retirement to appear in the reboot of “Magnum, P.I.,” as another character, John Booky. The reboot aired from 2018 to 2022.

In 1974, Mosley founded the Watts Repertory Company.

Photo: Roger E. Mosley, a cast member of “Magnum PI,”, appears backstage at the TV Land Awards, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)