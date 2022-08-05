Speculation Donald Trump Buried Wife Ivana On Golf Course To Get Tax Break

The first wife of former president Donald Trump, Ivana, died at the age of 73 on July 14 in an accidental death. There is now a buzz that Trump buried his ex-wife on his golf course in order to score a tax break.

According to Insider, “the location of Ivana Trump’s grave—near the first hole of the golf course at Trump National Golf Club—may have tax implications for the business owned by the former president.”

The Trump Family Trust tax documents indicate that the family established a nonprofit cemetery company in Hackettstown, New Jersey, ProPublica reported. Under New Jersey’s tax code this would exempt the site from taxes, rates, and assessments, and the company from real estate taxes, rates, and assessments. But Ivana was not laid to rest exactly on the course. She was buried near the course, about 20 miles away, Vanity Fair reported.

Still, this might not sotr the former resent from finding a tax loop.

“As a tax researcher, I was skeptical of rumors Trump buried his ex-wife in that sad little plot of dirt on his Bedminster, NJ golf course just for tax breaks,” Dartmouth sociology professor Brooke Harrington, who wrote a book called “Capital without Borders: Wealth Managers and the One Percent“ about how the 1 percent avoids paying taxes, told Vanity Fair.

“So I checked the NJ tax code & folks… it’s a trifecta of tax avoidance. Property, income & sales tax, all eliminated.” She noted that, according to state rules, there is “No stipulation regarding a minimum # of human remains necessary for the tax breaks to kick in–looks like one corpse will suffice to make at least 3 forms of tax vanish,” Harrington tweeted.



Ivana Trump, former President Donald Trump’s ex-wife, is the first person known to have been buried at the cemetery at the Trump-owned golf course.

Trump has been preparing for his cemetery for at least a decade, and it has gone through several designs. Initially, he wanted to build a mausoleum for himself, NPR reported in 2012. Later, he proposed to create a cemetery on the property for more than 1,000 possible graves. Then, he again changed he plans for the site to create a “10 plot private family cemetery” in the same location, The Washington Post reported in 2017.

Representatives for Trump and the Trump National Golf Course Bedminster did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment.

Photos: Ivana and Donald Trump (John Barrett/PHOTOlink /MediaPunch /IPX) / Trump National Golf Club in Briarcliff Manor, NY., Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)