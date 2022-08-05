Fact Check: Huey P Newton Ordered A Hit On Kwame Ture (Formerly Stokely Carmichael)

Two of the biggest figures in the Black power movement of the late 1960s were Huey P. Newton and Kwame Ture (who was formerly known as Stokely Carmichael). Ideally, two great forces working together would only push the movement forward. But the U.S. government went behind the scenes to spread mistrust among Black activists. The FBI had a counterintelligence program known as “cointelpro”; the purpose of cointelpro was spying, infiltrating, discrediting, and disrupting domestic political organizations. Cointelpro was used against such groups as the Panthers.

The relationship between Newton and Ture became strained but did Newton order a hit on Ture?

“Huey Newton allegedly ordered a it on Kwame Ture. Cointelpro really had us out here terrorizing each other. No govt official has ever been held accountable for these evil acts,” tweeted Ghetto Intellectual.

Huey Newton allegedly ordered a it on Kwame Ture. Cointelpro really had us out here terrorizing each other. No govt official has ever been held accountable for these evil acts. — ghetto intellectual™ (@kzshabazz) August 2, 2022

Political activist Newton co-founded the Black Panther Party with Bobby Seale. At the height of its popularity during the late 1960s, the party had 2,000 members in chapters in several cities, according to Biography.com.

Meanwhile, Carmichael was a leader of Black nationalism and is considered the originator of its rallying slogan “Black power,” according to Biography.com. He fought for civil rights for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) before joining the Black Panther party.



Are you interested in getting smart on Life Insurance?

Click here to take the next step

However, in ​​1969 he left the Black Panthers after disagreeing with the party’s new relationships. The Panthers had connected with the Peace and Freedom Party, a mostly white organization. Carmichael accused the Panthers of acting more like a “Salvation Army” than revolutionaries, Macro World History reported.

When the FBI was out misinformation, Newton reportedly believed it and he himself suggested that Carmichael was a CIA agent. There seems be be no evidence, however, that Newton put a murder hit out on Carmichael.

While the government was pitting the two against each other it also worked to destroy the Panther Party, which was successful. In 1989, Newton was fatally shot in West Oakland, California, by a member of the Black Guerilla Family and drug dealer named Tyrone Robinson.

Carmichael died of cancer in Guinea, where he had moved, in 1998 at the age of 57

Photo: Kwame Toure, left, once known as Stokely Carmichael, smiles as he attends a news conference in the Harlem section of New York City, Feb. 29, 1996, following his release from a local hospital after nearly a month’s treatment for prostate cancer (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)/ Former Black Panther leader Huey Newton talks to a reporter at a rally after his release on bail in Oakland, Calif., July 23, 1977. (AP Photo/John Storey)