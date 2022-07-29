Video: Texas Woman Starts Bustin’ On Man And Toddler Over Road Rage Incident

On July 26, a road rage incident led to a woman in Texas trying to shoot up another car with a man and his toddler inside. It all took place just north of Houston on I-45, and it was caught on video.

In the video, a man is seen slamming his hands on top of a silver Toyota Camry as a woman beside him fires a gun into the car’s window while the Toyota dives away. Inside the Toyota was a man; a two-year-old was in the backseat. On the video, the two aggressors are seen rushing back into their black pickup truck before driving away.

ROAD RAGE CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thank God no one was seriously hurt, but we just learned there was a 2 y/o child in the back of the silver car. The wild shooting also sent a bullet into the Acura dealership. Nazly Ortiz and Benjamin Green are both facing assault charges. pic.twitter.com/Zgv0zhXeim — Briana Conner (@BrianaReports) July 26, 2022

Road rage is a major problem on the streets and highways of the U.S. In 2019, 82 percent of drivers admitted to committing an act of road rage in the past year, according to The Zebra. A total of 12,610 injuries and 218 murders have been attributed to road rage over a seven-year period, according to SafeMotorist.

Benjamin Greene and Nazly Ortiz have since been arrested in the alleged road rage incident. They were booked in Harris County Jail, according to officials.



Are you interested in getting smart on Life Insurance?

Click here to take the next step

Greene, 34, was charged with aggravated assault and Ortiz, 40, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, ABC News reported.

Bail has not yet been set for suspects.

The victim told ABC News Houston station KTRK that a bullet grazed his head. He was taken to the hospital for his injury. The child in the car, which was his nephew, was unharmed. The bullet, however, did shatter his car’s window.

According to the victim, it all started when their two vehicles were stopped off of an exit. Greene approached the victim and “allegedly assaulted him,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. As the victim began to drive away, Ortiz, who was riding in the truck, exited with a handgun and fired into the backseat window of the car, the News Observer reported. She fired a second shot “wildly,” said Gonzalez, and that shot hit a nearby car dealership, but no one was injured.

Images: Screenshot from Twitter, https://twitter.com/brianareports/status/1552063291542888448?s=21&t=6tCda7_0LjL5P7NtT-UYHQ