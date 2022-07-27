Inside The Legacy Of The Tragedy Of Lake Lanier: Many Say It’s Cursed

Lake Lanier is located in North Georgia, about 40 miles from Atlanta. The lake stretches 38,000 acres or 59 square miles. Images of it are beautiful. It is a major recreational spot. But the lake has a dark and tragic history.

An extremely high number of deaths have occurred in the water, including boating accidents and drownings. Some have gone as far as to say the lake is cursed and haunted.

The man-made lake has a massive shoreline of 692 miles that borders five counties. It was built in 1957 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to manage navigation and flood control from the Chattahoochee River. The lake also supplies water for residents in the city of Atlanta.

The creation of the lake displays about 700 families, according to CNN.

“At first, the government assured land owners that they were being paid for the true value of the land and buildings, but residents found it hard to price generations of memories, hard work, and deep roots,” Russell wrote in her book, “Underwater Ghost Towns of North Georgia,” according to CNN. “A host of emotions accompanied the talk of relocation: anger, resentment, fear, anxiety, bewilderment, and apprehension. To them, their land was priceless.”

Some estimates place the number of people who have died in the lake since its creation at 700, Narcity reported. Since 1994, more than 200 people have died in swimming and boating accidents on the lake, CNN reported.



In April 1958, Susie Roberts was a victim of the lake. Roberts lost control of her car and crashed off the right abutment of Lanier Bridge. She had become known as Lake Lanier’s Lady of the Lake. Some people claim to have seen sightings of her at the lake.

Lake Lanier claimed the life of 11-year-old Kile Glover, son of Usher’s ex-wife Tameka Foster. Glover, whose father is Atlanta TV executive Ryan Glover, was critically injured in a jet ski accident in 2012. He died two weeks after a boating accident on the lake, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Kile Glover suffered a major brain injury after a man on a personal watercraft ran over him and a 15-year-old girl while they were being towed on an inner tube behind a pontoon boat, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

On July 24, three people narrowly escaped a boat that caught on fire on the lake.

“[Lake] Lanier gets more than 10 million visitors any given year; there are bound to be some incidents. We do our best to keep people safe, but not everyone follows the rules,” a representative from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources told Narcity.

Also, the Netflix dark thriller drama “Ozark” filmed scenes at the lake, only adding to the lake’s mystery.

