Charles Barkley On Saudi Golf Sponsorship: Why Don’t Critics Of My Saudi Bag Worry About Civil Rights In The U.S.?

Basketball legend Charles Barkley also knows his way around the golf course and has opted to sign on for the upcoming LIV Golf tournament, despite the controversy surrounding it.

Saudi Arabia backs the LIV tournament, and the golfers who are attached are getting the flak for it. The name LIV is a reference to the Roman numeral for 54; it’s the score if every hole on a par-72 course was birdied, and the number of holes to be played at LIV events, according to the Belfast Telegraph. The tour is financed by $2 billion in cash from Saudi’s Public Investment Fund.

People are expressing outrage because of history of human rights abuses, The Daily Mail reported.

But Barley is undeterred and pushed back at the criticism.

He noted that more Americans are paying attention to what is going on in a foreign country like Saudi Arabia instead of doing something about civil rights here in the U.S.

“I just think it’s funny that they’re more worried about civil rights in Saudi Arabia – a place 99.9 percent of people in the United States have never been,” the former NBA star and current TNT analyst told The Recount in an interview.

“All of a sudden, they’re worried about civil rights in Saudi Arabia. That kind of gives me a chuckle. You don’t worry about civil rights here in the United States, but all of a sudden, when guys start taking money, they feel like, ‘I’m worried about civil rights in Saudi Arabia’ it just makes me laugh,” he continued. “Why don’t y’all worry about civil rights here in the United States, let’s worry about that before we worry about what’s going on in Saudi Arabia?”



Charles Barkley responds to Americans who criticize golfers for joining the Saudi-backed LIV tour:



"Why don't y'all worry about civil rights here in the United States … before we worry about what's going on in Saudi Arabia?" pic.twitter.com/2OmsH4vyDa — The Recount (@therecount) July 25, 2022

"I'm not going to get on here and say 'it's not about the money'. Of Course it's about the money."



-Charles Barkley says he has not received an offer from the #LIV Tour yet pic.twitter.com/mUHHQExEZn — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 25, 2022

Barkley said he is negotiating with LIV Golf and is playing in the league’s New Jersey Pro-Am on July 29-31 at a Trump golf course.

Barkley said he’s looking for a big payday if he signs on, and referenced the reported LIV Golf paydays secured by the league’s top names, including $200 million for Phil Mickelson and $150 million for Dustin Johnson.

“If they offer me something crazy, I’m gonna take it too,” Barkley said.

“Considering how much I make now, it would take a really huge number for me to give up my life right now,” Barkley continued. “I’m not gonna give up my life for … I don’t like to talk about how much money I make.”

Photo: Charles Barkley putts during the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev., July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes) / Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Sept. 18, 2019. (Mandel Ngan/Pool Photo via AP)