Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater Goes After Football Players Portraying Thug And Tough Image To Kids, LeBron James Co-Signs

Teddy Bridgewater, a quarterback for the National Football League team the Miami Dolphins, has called out other players for acting like thugs.

Bridgewater went to social media to challenge football players to stop perpetuating the gangster mentality and to instead act like role models. In a recent post, he claimed that the powers who act “gangsta” are really only “football tough.”

Bridgewater, who started his NFL career in 2014, has played for the Denver Broncos, 2020; Carolina Panthers, 2018; New Orleans Saints, 2017; Minnesota Vikings, 2014. He joined the Dolphins in 2022.

“Tired of seeing football players portray this tough guy image or pretend he’s gangsta,” Bridgewater wrote. “You went to school, attended those classes, and some even got their college degree.”

He added, “So, don’t wait until you inherit this legal money from the league to decide you want to be tough or portray a ‘street image’ cause it’s kids that’s looking up to everything we do.”

National Basketball Association star LeBron James co-signed Bridgewater’s message by re-posting it on Twitter and writing, “T. Bridgewater! All FACTS.”

According to Bridgewater, there may be some in the NFL who are really about that thug life, but “98.5% are only football tough,” Touchdown Wire reported.

He wrote he wanted NFL players to be role models for kids, especially those interested in playing. He said being a role model is something he strives for.



Are you interested in getting smart on Life Insurance?

Click here to take the next step

“Look at me,” Bridgewater added. “I’m far from perfect, but I chose the ball route, but I still can go to the hood and post up, and it’s all love.”

He continued, “My people accept me for making all the right decisions and not falling victim or being tricked by the false image you see on IG from a lot of ball players.”

Bridgewater, 29, doesn’t just talk the talk, be also spends time with the youth.

There have been some NFL players who have had ties to real gangs.

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez was a member of the Bloods street gang prior to going to prison for murder. And while in prison was disciplined by for having gang paraphernalia, the Chicago Tribune reported. The former New England Patriots tight end was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder when prison officials found “STG” paraphernalia in his cell. “STG” stands for Security Threat Group, a euphemism for gangs.

Hernandez was found hanging from a bed sheet in his cell on April 19, 2017. He was imprisoned at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center.

Photo: Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, Dec 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)