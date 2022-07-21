Congressman Jim Clyburn Wants Compensation For Black World War II Veterans Who Were Left Out Of G.I. Benefits

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn is fighting for compensation for the living spouses and descendants of Black World War II veterans that were denied use of the G.I. Bill due to racism and discrimination.

The longtime South Carolina lawmaker collaborated with Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton to introduce the Sgt. Isaac Woodard Jr. and Sgt. Joseph H. Maddox G.I. Bill Restoration Act of 2021 in November.

The legislation’s purpose is to “repair the damage” caused to “generations of Black veterans of World War II and their descendants” who “were robbed” when they were excluded from taking advantage of the G.I. Bill’s financial benefits, a press release from Clyburn’s office states.

If passed, the bill would extend housing and educational benefits to “the surviving spouse and certain direct descendants of Black World War II veterans alive at the time of the bill’s enactment,” the legislation states.

More specifically, the bill would provide access to the VA Loan Guaranty Program and extend access to the Post-911 GI Bill educational assistance benefits.

The bill would also require a GAO report outlining the number of individuals who received the educational and housing benefits and establish a Blue-Ribbon Panel of independent experts to study inequities in the distribution of benefits and assistance administered to female and minority members of the Armed Forces.

Finally, the bill would provide recommendations on additional assistance to repair those inequities.



Are you interested in getting smart on Life Insurance?

Click here to take the next step

Officially known as the Servicemembers’ Readjustment Act of 1944, the G.I. bill “offered federal aid to help veterans adjust to civilian life in the areas of hospitalization, purchase of homes and businesses, and especially, education,” according to the National Archives.

It also “provided tuition, subsistence, books and supplies, equipment, and counseling services for veterans to continue their education in school or college.”

However, Black World War II veterans were discriminated against, and many were never able to receive the bill’s benefit.

“Descendants are without right now, and these children are entitled to reparations,” Clyburn told Afro News. “This [initiative] should have been done long ago, but there is no time like the present.”

The bill is named in honor of two Black World War II soldiers who were victims of racist discrimination upon returning home from their service.

Maddox was denied tuition assistance from his local Veteran Affairs (VA) office after getting accepted into Harvard University, despite being injured during his service and medically discharged.

Woodard was left permanently blinded after a white police chief pulled him off a bus and brutally beat him with his nightstick due to a disagreement Woodard had with the bus driver.

The horrific incident led President Truman to integrate the armed forces, something Clyburn said he vividly remembers.

“I was a young student when President Truman integrated the Armed Services in response to the blinding of Isaac Woodard, and that stuck with me throughout my life,” Clyburn said in a statement. “We must rectify what happened not only to Sgt. Woodard, but to all the Black World War II veterans who were treated unjustly when they returned home from serving their country and denied their GI Bill benefits.”

“We all know that the quickest way to build wealth is through education and homeownership. So many Black families were denied this path to the middle class,” Clyburn continued. “It is important to acknowledge this injustice and help address the wealth gap that was exacerbated by the government’s failure to fulfill this promise to World War II veterans of color.”

Moulton agreed.

“We all know the GI Bill lifted up a generation of WWII veterans and built the American century. It’s been called the most successful piece of legislation ever. But most Americans don’t know that many Black veterans were left out: denied benefits, denied homes, denied the generational wealth that comes from going to college,” Moulton said.

“We can never fully repay those American heroes. But we can fix this going forward for their families,” Moulton added. “While our generation didn’t commit this wrong, we should be committed to making it right. This legislation honors our nation’s commitment to America’s vets.”

The 1944 GI Bill of Rights helped those who served in the Armed Forces return to normal life. However, this did not apply to Black soldiers. Now some elected officials want reparations for Black World War II Vets who were left out of these benefits.https://t.co/7maA5poko8 — Word In Black (@WordInBlack) July 15, 2022

PHOTO: In this 1942 photo provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office of History, soldiers work at a makeshift bench while working on the Alaska Highway, in the Northern Sector of Alaska. Nearly 4,000 segregated black soldiers helped build the highway across Alaska and Canada during World War II, a contribution largely ignored for decades but drawing attention as the 75th anniversary approaches. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office of History via AP)