Who Is Atlanta Poker Player George Holmes? 5 Things To Know About The Rising Star In WSOP

There is a rising star in the professional poker world and his name is George Holmes. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, it may be worth googling. For those who are poker fans, he’s been dubbed “Home Game Holmes” and someone worth watching.

1. George Holmes had a meteoric rise in the professional poker world.

Last year, Holmes made it to the final three players in the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event beating out over 6,000 players to win at 4.3 million, journalist Mark Arum reported via Twitter.

Atlanta’s own George Holmes has made it down to the final three players at the World Series of Poker Main Event!!! Over 6000 players started the tournament. He’s already won at least $3 million! First place takes home $8 million! pic.twitter.com/QNSNGJPFtI — Mark Arum (@MarkArum) November 17, 2021

This was almost unheard of considering Holmes, 49, finished at 213 in 2019 and the 2021 game was only his second time ever playing in the World Series Of Poker Main Event.

2. Holmes continues to stun poker fans with his savvy for the game.

This year, Holmes also made waves at the World Series Of Poker, a feat that was not lost on those watching in awe. “He’s becoming a problem,” one Twitter user noted in July after Holmes’ won a hand.



Are you interested in getting smart on Life Insurance?

Click here to take the next step

Hes becoming a problem — Ark (@OnikulArk) July 9, 2022

3. George Holmes was also stunned at how quickly he became successful in poker.

When asked how he felt about his success thus far, Holmes told the reporter it was “a joy.”

“It’s a joy especially when you have the best hand so simple as that I guess. It’s exhilarating,” Holmes said. He added he learned from last year “just to be patient. This is definitely a marathon, not a sprint. This is like day five. Be patient. You’re not going to win it day one, two or three.”

4. Holmes is a resident of Atlanta and father of two.

A resident of Atlanta, Holmes is originally from New Jersey. He is a father of two who works as an executive at a merchant that helps process payments, Pocket Fives reported.

5. George Holmes has long beein interested in the game of poker.

A predominate cash game player, Holmes has been interested in the game since 1999, Poker News reported. He plays weekly home games at his house but never expected to be as successful so soon in the professional arena.

“I don’t do a lot of tournaments but I would definitely do this every other year,” Holmes said after his meteoric rise in the 2021 tournament. He added he had “no idea” what he was going to do with his winnings, noting he would probably “go on vacation or get ready for Christmas.”