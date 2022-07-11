Fact Check: Jay-Z Spent Millions In Angola For Kids To Have Better Access To Water

Billionaire hip-hop mogul, entrepreneur and investor Jay-Z may not always make announcements about his philanthropy but he’s supported some very important causes over the years. One of the causes he is most famous for is using his celebrity to raise awareness about the global water crisis and reportedly spending millions to ensure families in several African villages had access to clean drinking water.

“I was looking for a cause to attach myself to,” Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, told ABC News in a 2006 interview. “I knew I was going to some places where there was problems and as soon as I came across the problems of water, and seen the numbers that were attached to it, I was like — this is it.”

After learning of the severity of the global water crisis, Jay-Z partnered with the United Nations to help tackle the issue. He also worked with MTV to create a documentary titled “The Diary of Jay-Z: Water for Life” to bring awareness to the issue.

“I set an incredibly lofty goal of getting the U.N. involved,” he said. “So they spoke to my people, they spoke to MTV and then the whole thing happened and it’s like — wow!”

In the 30-minute documentary, Jay-Z joined a 14-year-old schoolgirl names Bela on her over half-mile-long trek from her village and back to get clean water. He was amazed by the sheer will it took for her to carry the 20-liter container on the trip every day.



“It’s not only 40 pounds … it’s water so it moves,” the 4:44 MC said at the time. “And the roads, they aren’t paved. It’s not like walking on perfectly paved Fifth Avenue. You’re walking on rocks and it’s a dirt road and the water is moving. I couldn’t walk to the end of the block holding it. I had to switch hands about three times.”

Jay-Z also spoke showcased the open sewers kids played in and adults sold food near in Angola. That, and the added visit to Durban, South Africa, caused him to better appreciate both his early life circumstances and acquired wealth.

“You put a guy who’s 16, 17 years old… young guy who came from a difficult neighborhood and wasn’t used to having anything. In the next eight months he’s a millionaire. It’s shocking. It’s really shocking. It’s like ‘Wow, you mean I can go get a watch that costs whatever, whatever, whatever?'” Jay-Z said.

“It made me realize that as tough as we had it — and there are tough neighborhoods in the places that I grew up — but that’s not the bottom,” Jay-Z said. “You know they say ‘I’m from the bottom.’ It’s not really the bottom, because you have water, and roads [that] are paved, and you can go to school … You don’t have to play out in open sewage. Now that’s the ‘hood.”

Jay-Z reportedly went on to spend millions of his own fortune to help construct a water pipeline that runs through several villages. Every year the report goes viral.

Since Jay-Z is infamous for giving in secret, some wonder if the reports are true. According to Espact, other online sites and some Twitter users, the reports are true.

In 2006, Jay Z visited Angola & these children showed him the 6 miles they had to walk every day to get drinkable water for their families. Jay Z responded by spending millions to aid the construction of a pipeline & well which now supplies 3 different villages to this day. pic.twitter.com/TizCH2oaYr — 𝘼𝙗𝙖𝙮𝙤𝙢𝙞 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝘼𝙮𝙤𝙗𝙖𝙢𝙞 😒 (@iamabayorr) July 7, 2022

In his “Nickels and Dimes” song, Jay-Z rapped, “the purest form of giving is anonymous to anonymous.” In many ways, he models his words. He has never publicly confirmed he built the wells, but there are images of him in African villages with wells.

While all of his giving is not made public, it is known through his Shawn Carter Foundation, Jay-Z has donated to covid-19 relief and purchased masks for inmates; bailed out protestors fighting against police brutality; and established a trust fund for Sean Bell, an innocent Black man who was murdered in 2006 by police in New York the day he was due to get married.

PHOTO: A still image from the MTV documentary “The Diary of Jay-Z: Water for Life” shows the now billionaire MC surrounded by kids in an African village where he helped build water pipelines. (Credit: Twitter / @ThatEricAlper)

Very good, now can he buy marcy project and sell the units to each family so they can become homeowners. That would be great for all the families… — Lillian Rosa Nazario (@LillianRosaNaz1) March 27, 2021