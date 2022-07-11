Black MAGA Candidate Releases Campaign Video Of Him Going After KKK With An AR-15

Arizona Republican congressional candidate recently released a campaign video ad vowing to support the Second Amendment so that people can arm themselves as a defense against “Democrats in Klan hoods.” The ad is reminiscent of an iconic photo of an armed Malcolm X. In it, MAGA candidate Jerone Davison looks outside the window with an AR-15 in hand and is dressed in a business suit.

In the March 1964 photo of Malcolm X, he too is wearing a suit, looking out of a window, and is armed with a rifle, but his is an M1 Carbine gun.

The Second Amendment to the US. Constitution states: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Many people have interpreted that to mean that citizens have a constitutional right to be armed.

An AR-15 is a semi-automatic rifle that has been nicknamed “America’s rifle” by the NRA, with more than 15 million units sold by 2019.

Davison released the ad on July 6 with a tweet that said, “Make Rifles Great Again.”

“Democrats like to say that no one needs an AR-15 for self-defense,” Davison says in the 30-second video. “That no one could possibly need all 30 rounds.

“But when this rifle is the only thing standing between your family and a dozen angry Democrats in Klan hoods, you just might need that semi-automatic and all 30 rounds.”



Are you interested in getting smart on Life Insurance?

Click here to take the next step

The ad also shows several people, representing the KKK, dressed in white hoods and white robes with a donkey printed on the front, The New York Post reported. A donkey represents the Democratic Party.

At one point, the large group is seen in the video charging at a residential home with rakes, hammers, axes, and bats. Another shot shows Davison at a window wearing sunglasses and holding the semi-automatic weapon.

When Davison walks outside the home with the firearm, the group runs off.

Black Republican pastor running for Congress just dropped an ad where he fights the KKK with an AR-15.



HOLY SMOKES 🔥🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/JGkTK3o8sS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 6, 2022

Davison’s case for AR-15s came just two days after a 22-year-old killed seven people and injured dozens more with an AR-15 at a Fourth of July parade in Illinois, Fox News reported.

A former NFL running back, Davison is running to represent Arizona’s 4th Congressional District, which ​​stretches from the outer limits of Phoenix to contain much of the rural western and northwestern portion of the state.

Davison played for the Sacramento Gold Miners in 1994 and Oakland Raiders from 1996 to 1997. He is set to face off against Republicans Kelly Cooper, Dave Giles, Rene Lopez, and Tanya Wheeless in Arizona’s Aug. 2 primary.

Photo: GOP House Candidate Jerone Davison promises to “make rifles great again” and fight “Democrats in Klan hoods” while holding an AR-15 in a campaign ad that went viral, screenshot from his campaign ad, https://twitter.com/Jerone4Congress/status/1544700948164972546?s=20&t=Mb3NnOAryW9-Ze_jQ_UzMA