Texas Schools Propose Teaching American Slavery To Second Graders As ‘Involuntary Relocation’

A group of nine educators in Texas wants to teach American slavery to second graders in Texas public schools as “involuntary relation,” and has submitted the idea to the State Board of Education as part of the state’s efforts to develop a new social studies curriculum.

Under the proposal, Texas’s nearly 8,900 public schools would describe slavery to second graders as “involuntary relocation.”

Between 1502 and 1866, about 450,000 Africans were brought to the U.S. as slaves.

The proposal is on hold, following a 15-hour meeting on June 15 during which the proposal was discussed, Complex reported.

“The board — with unanimous consent — directed the work group to revisit that specific language,” said Keven Ellis, chairman of the Texas State Board of Education, in a statement.

The board sent the draft back for revisions and urged the educators to “carefully examine the language used to describe events.”

Board member Aicha Davis, a Democrat representing Dallas and Fort Worth, voiced concerns during the meeting that the term “involuntary relocation” wasn’t a fair representation of the slave trade.

“I can’t say what their intention was, but that’s not going to be acceptable,” Davis told The Texas Tribune.

The board is considering various other curriculum changes. This comes one year after Texas passed a law to eliminate topics from schools that make students “feel discomfort.”

Already, a number of Texas school districts in the past few years have removed books from libraries and classrooms after receiving complaints from students, parents, and taxpayers.

In 2015, Texas attracted national scrutiny when a student noticed wording in a textbook that referred to slaves who had been forcibly shipped to America for free labor as “workers.” The book’s publisher apologized.

Photo: Deric Brown walks his twins, Kaydence, left, and Avery, right, to their first day of school at Codwell Elementary, Sept. 11, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)