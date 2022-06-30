Joe Budden Puts New York Drill Rappers On Notice: Your Window Will Be Short, The NY State Government Is Coming

Hip-hop veteran Joe Budden seems to be no fan of drill music, particularly New York drill. In fact, he recently declared that the hip-hop sub-genre was on its way out, especially since law enforcement has the drill scene in its sights.

Budden, who is now more known for his popular “The Joe Budden Podcast” than for his past hip-hop career, first gained recognition as a NYC MC with his 2003 top 40 single “Pump It Up” and as a member of the hip-hop collective Slaughterhouse. In 2018, he retired from music and launched a successful career as a broadcaster, having a much-publicized run as a co-host on “Everyday Struggle” for Complex.

New York drill has been blamed for an uptick in violence in New York City, HipHopDX reported. Mayor Eric Adams and New York law enforcement are paying particular attention to the world of New York drill in an effort stem violence.

Drill is a style of trap music that originated in Chicago streets in the late 2000s. Critics describe the style as aggressive, dark, and violent as it most often talks about guns and shootings. In fact, it’s called drill music because the term “drill” refers to killing or doing a hit.

During a recent episode on his famous podcast, Budden said he thinks the New York drill will be over in the next few years.



Are you interested in getting smart on Life Insurance?

Click here to take the next step

“You drill n-ggas got the shortest of windows,” Budden said. “That shit bout over. Y’all can go keep dancing with Eric Adams if you want. It’s over, buddy, in the next five, six years.”

He continued, “The writing is on the wall, and that’s government-issued writing. That’s not Joe. That’s government-issued writing. Don’t start hitting me, mad at me. I’m just telling you what I’m looking at.”

After taking office, Mayor Adams was “hellbent” on putting an end to the New York drill music scene. However, Fivio Foreign, Maino and other local artists met with Adams, HipHopDX reported.

Brooklyn drill artist Maino, who helped organize the meeting with the mayor, posted a clip of the gathering on Instagram, The Guardian reported. “I just wanted to create a conversation with the mayor … so he could get a real perspective and a real understanding of what drill rap is and so that we can have some real dialogue and really start to make things happen,” Maino said.

Prior to the meetup, Adams had declared war on drill, Rolling Stone reported. “We pulled Trump off Twitter,” Adams said in February. “Yet we are allowing music, displaying of guns, violence. We’re allowing it to stay on these sites.”

He added, “I had no idea what drill rapping was, but I called my son and he sent me some videos, and it is alarming. We are going to pull together the social media companies and sit down with them and tell them that you have a civic and corporate responsibility.”

Photo: Kay Flock (Capitol Records); Eric Adams (ericadams.com); Joe Budden at Build Series promoting State Of The Culture talk show in New York City, Feb. 17, 2020 (RW/MediaPunch /IPX); The Empire State Building light display honors the 50th birthday of the Notorious B.I.G., May 21, 2022 in New York (NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx 2022)