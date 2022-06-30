Black Hollywood Rallies In Support Of Abortion Rights. Does Black America Strongly Support Abortion Rights?

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade has the topic of abortion at the forefront of public discourse. As a result, people – including Black Hollywood celebrities – are weighing in on their stances on the matter.

Recent polls show the attitude of Black Americans has shifted significantly to believing abortion is morally and legally acceptable under any circumstances over the last decade.

According to a Gallup poll taken in 2020, 46 percent of Black Americans believed abortion was morally acceptable as opposed to 31 percent in 2007. The same poll showed that 32 percent of Black Americans believed abortion should be legal under any circumstances in 2020, as opposed to 24 percent in 2007.

A poll by UCLA also showed that 59 percent of Black Americans support abortion in 2022. Black Hollywood celebrities also seem to be following the trend.

Popular female MC Megan Thee Stallion showed she aligned with the pro-choice crowd at a recent show when she got the audience to scream, “My body, my choice.”

Megan Thee Stallion gets crowd of thousands at the Glastonbury Festival to scream “my body, my motherfuckin’ choice” pic.twitter.com/GDNuHK1uUy — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 26, 2022

Kendrick Lamar seemed to voice his support for a woman’s right to choose when he rapped “Godspeed for women’s rights” at the end of his set during the Glastonbury Festival in the United Kingdom on Sunday, June 26.



Janelle Monae was much more direct in voicing her disdain for the SCOTUS decision overturning Roe when she said, “F**k you Supreme Court” and stuck her middle finger in a show of defiance during comments she made at the BET Awards.

“These artists are making art on our own terms, owning our truths and expressing ourselves freely and unapologetically in a world that tries to control and police our bodies, my body and our decisions, my body,” Monae said. “F**k you Supreme Court. I know we’re celebrating us right now as we should. We absolutely deserve to celebrate — especially now we should celebrate our art by protecting our right and our truths.”

Some Black celebrities lauded the ruling, but they were in the minority. Actress Kimberly Elise came under fire after she voiced her support for the decision on social media.

“Millions of babies will be saved from death by abortion due to the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Hallelujah! #allglorybetoGod,” Elise wrote in the caption of an Instagram post with a photo of a baby and biblical scripture from Psalms 139:13-14.

Gospel singer Travis Greene also voiced his disapproval of abortion.

“Our bodies don’t belong to us. God is the giver and sustainer of Life. It is scary and heartbreaking to hear Believers actually support abortion,” Greene wrote in an Instagram post under a screenshot of the scripture 1 Corinthians 6:19.



“The idea that we should do what we want with “our bodies” is unbiblical and demonic. If doctors had their way, our first son Jace would’ve been aborted – but God Made a Way!! He has the Final Say – not culture, not policies, not social media,” Greene’s caption continued. “The Bible is True, God is real, and the devil is mad. God heal our land and save Your precious babies.”

See, Black Hollyweird will get loud when white liberals are upset about something. They go quiet when Black America is fighting for anything. https://t.co/gajH0fpJNU — Bman (@Bmoe3934) June 27, 2022

PHOTO: Janelle Monae gestures a middle finger as she acknowledges the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)